Get a Free Pumpkin at Lennar Communities Across Colorado for Pumpkin Fest
"We love this fun month-long event we that we host at all our communities every year," said Carrie Castilian, Marketing Manager for Lennar Colorado. "It's a great way to encourage prospective homeshoppers to visit our communities, and also a fun way to celebrate the first month of Fall."
Currently, Lennar has over 20 communities across the state of Colorado with new homes that are now selling. They build in 10 cities across the greater Denver market, including Thornton, Aurora, Commerce City, Arvada, Castle Pines, Parker, Erie, Longmont, Denver and Littleton. Each community offers its own distinctive collection of floorplans, giving homeshoppers a variety of floorplans to choose from.
Additionally, homeshoppers can save up to $40,000 off select new homes and communities when they purchase by October 31 and close by November 30.* These savings are available for a limited time at seven different communities across six different cities, including the Candelas and Leyden Rock communities in Arvada, the active adult Heritage Todd Creek masterplan in Thorton, Provenance in the city of Longmont, Flatiron Meadows in Erie, Dove Village in Parker and upscale Blackstone in Southeast Aurora.
Home shoppers will also find various Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® home designs available at some communities. These special homes were created specifically with multigenerational families in mind and offer an attached private suite that has its own separate entrance, living room, bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette. The layout allows for two homes under one roof and as wcj much direct access or privacy between the two homes that each situation desires.
Every new Lennar home is part of our signature Everything's Included® program and comes loaded with a high level of today's popular features and upgrades at no additional cost. These items include quartz or granite kitchen countertops, beautiful cabinetry, large center islands in the kitchen, energy-efficient features, air conditioning, full unfinished basements, stainless steel appliances and so much more.
With communities all over participating in the month-long Pumpkin Fest, it's the perfect time to get out and explore the right new Lennar community for you. Start your search today by visiting www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
