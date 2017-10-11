 
Industry News





JACA Architects Attends Wentworth's CO-OP + CAREER Fair

 
 
NORWELL, Mass. - Oct. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- JACAArchitects (www.jacaarchitects.com), one of New England's premier healthcare-exclusive architectural firms, recently attended Wentworth Institute of Technology's Fall 2017 CO-OP + CAREER Fair.  The fair, which was held earlier this month, drew over 200 potential employers and 850 students looking for co-op opportunities as well as full-time positions.  Susie Festel, NCIDQ, Associate, Interior Designer, and Katherine Smith, BIM Specialist, represented JACA Architects at the fair.

Although this was the first time JACA Architects has attended the CO-OP + CAREER Fair, over the last three to four years JACA Architects has been a frequent hirer of Wentworth students, offering as many as five students at one time an internship or co-op opportunity.  Several interns have also been offered second internships at the firm.

According to Festel, interior design and architecture students have the opportunity in their internships to get involved in work as much as their experience allows.  Frequently students assist with drawings and RFPs, and depending on their skill level, can be assigned more technical work as well.  "The more they can do, the more we give them," she said.

Smith, who herself is a Wentworth graduate, joined JACA Architects in November 2015.  "Being on the other side is definitely a unique feeling," she said.  "Through my own personal experience, I can impress how important these internships are, because they do lead to further networking and professional relationships, wcj as well as, like in my circumstance, full-time positions."

"Wentworth Institute of Technology students are very well-taught and ready to make sincere, thoughtful contributions to their internships, co-ops, and professional positions," said Tony Cavallaro, president of JACA Architects.  "We are looking forward to offering more students positions with our firm, and to strengthening the great relationship we have with this strong educational institution."

About JACA Architects

JACA Architects is a 24-employee healthcare architectural firm founded in 1991 by Tony Cavallaro, AIA, who serves as the company's president and chief executive officer. JACA focuses its practice exclusively in the field of healthcare and medical design. JACA's design work can be seen in many healthcare facilities throughout the region. A partial list of clients includes Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Lahey Health, Southcoast Health, and Cape Cod Healthcare. The firm's design expertise includes operating rooms, clinics, hospitals, physicians' offices, and all aspects of healthcare design. JACA maintains offices at 9 Billings Road, North Quincy, MA. For additional information on the firm, please visit www.jacaarchitects.com or call (617) 769-6300.

Photo:  Katherine Smith, BIM Specialist for JACA Architects, at the recent Wentworth CO-OP + CAREER Fair.
