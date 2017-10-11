News By Tag
Anderson Trade on Energy Efficiency and Commercial Vacuum Cleaners
Anderson Trade is a UK-wide supplier of vacuum, carpet and hard floor cleaners, spares and janitorial supplies to the commercial and domestic sectors. Their experts have been looking at the subject of energy efficiency in commercial vacuum cleaners.
The directives apply only to new cylinder and upright vacuums and not to wet and dry vacuums, rechargeable vacuums or robot models.
The requirements of the Eco-design directive provide that all vacuums must come in at a power level less than 1600 watts and must consume no more than 62kWh of energy per year. They must also carry a dust removal efficiency grading.
In line with the labelling directive, all vacuums must be rated from A to G based on energy efficiency and cleaning performance and dust emissions. It's a similar system to the one in use for fridge freezers and washing machines. The A-rated cleaner is the most efficient machine, whereas G-rated wcj machines are the least efficient. The annual energy consumption of the vacuum cleaner can also be found on the label: the lower the number, the better the energy efficiency. Dust pick-up has its own grading. Anderson Trade says that anything below a C-rating should be a no-go. They also recommend a close look at dust re-emission.
"Dust re-emission concerns the amount of dust put back into the atmosphere via the vacuum's exhaust following cleaning. This is a crucial consideration concerning allergies, so if you want to make sure your working environment is as allergen-free as possible, opt for an A-grade
"The exhaust air will depend upon the quality and type of filter the vacuum cleaner has fitted, and how well it is sealed. Avoid anything below a C-grade and instead plump for A and B ratings."
Anderson Trade also suggests looking at the noise level of the vacuum cleaner, which again is shown on the energy efficiency label: the lower the decibels, the quieter the cleaner. This can be an important consideration where cleaning takes place during working hours.
Anderson Trade has published a buyer's guide to energy efficient vacuum cleaners which can be read here: http://andersontradeltd.blogspot.co.uk/
Personalised Advice on Energy Efficient Vacuum Cleaners from Anderson Trade
Anderson Trade supplies a vast range of energy efficient vacuum cleaners from all the top brands. Personalised advice and onsite demonstrations are offered and enquiries are welcomed from across the UK. To talk to an Anderson Trade expert call 01332 347 557.
