The Shores at Breckenridge Wins All Eight Awards in Multi-family Home Category at Parade of Homes
Awards were distributed at the Parade of Homes awards reception held at the Silverthorne Pavilion.
The Shores, owned by Boulder-based Meriwether Companies and San Diego-based Pathfinder Partners, featured a paired home in the event: 181 Shores Lane. The home won all eight multi-family awards, including best Exterior Design & Elevation, Kitchen, Master Bedroom, Interior Finishes, Interior Furnishings, Landscaping & Outdoor Living Space, Builder Concept & Workmanship and Best Overall Multi-Family.
The Summit County Builders Association presented 35 awards in seven categories. The homes were divided into categories based on square footage and judged on eight criteria.
Spanning 3,077 square feet, the award-winning duplex features clean, transitional-
All homes at The Shores at Breckenridge feature open floor plans affording expansive views of the Breckenridge Ski Resort, the Blue River and surrounding open space. Vaulted ceilings and spacious outdoor areas make the homes ideal for entertaining, and kitchens with premium Bosch appliances and large islands are ideal for family gatherings and entertaining experiences. Located on a pristine half-mile stretch of the Blue River, The Shores exemplifies the best of mountain living. Prices range from just over $1 million to $1.7 million.
RJG Associates is the homebuilder for The Shores and River + Lime, the interior designer. Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate is marketing the homes. More information is available at www.shoresbreckenridge.com.
About Meriwether Companies
Meriwether Companies is a Boulder-based real estate investment and development firm focusing on luxury hospitality and residential projects in resort markets. Founded in 2010, Meriwether's partnership group is comprised of executives from highly regarded resort firms with over $2 billion of transactional experience as principals. Meriwether currently has ten projects and over $300 million in planned development in Lake Tahoe, Steamboat, Telluride, La Quinta, Rancho Mirage, Fredericksburg, Texas and Costa Rica. For more information, visit www.meriwetherco.com or contact Noah Hahn at Nhahn@meriwetherco.com wcj or 310-487-5335.
About Pathfinder Partners, LLC
Headquartered in San Diego, Pathfinder Partners was founded by Lorne Polger and Mitch Siegler in 2006 to invest in distressed, opportunistic and value-add real estate. Pathfinder has acquired or sold over $1 billion in assets. In addition to seeking opportunities to add value by providing liquidity to selling financial institutions, liquidating funds and fatigued owners, Pathfinder also seeks to maximize value through property enhancements, improvements in operations and marketing, property repositioning and other strategies. For more information on Pathfinder, visit www.pathfinderfunds.com or contact Mitch Siegler at msiegler@pathfinderfunds.com or 858-875-4455.
About Slifer Smith & Frampton
As a leader in Colorado real estate, Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate (SSFRE) knows how to LIVE LOCAL and has helped others do so since 1962. With four Summit County offices and accounting for approximately 15% of annual sales in Summit County, SSFRE knows what it means to be a thriving, local company. Whether you are looking to buy or sell in the resort or mountain real estate market, SSFRE is the go-to firm. SSFRE has formed partnerships and affiliations with Luxury Portfolio International and Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, boosting its global presences and solidifying its position as one of the most prestigious and knowledgeable real estate companies in the country. For more information, visit summitgetaways.com or contact Jeff Moore at jmoore@shoresbreckenridge.com or 970-390-2269.
