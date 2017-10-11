News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
DJ Greggie Spinning for Peavey at 2017 NYC DJ Con
Sponsored DJ artist DJ Greggie C will be attending the NYC DJ CON with Peavey Electronics and spinning live
Peavey is the Main Stage sound sponsor for the event. To sign up go to www.nycdjcon.com tickets are only $25.
For over five decades, Peavey has blazed its own path toward musical perfection. Founded by Hartley Peavey in 1965 as a one-man shop, today Peavey Electronics Corporation is one of the world's largest makers and suppliers of musical instruments, amplifiers and professional audio systems. Peavey wcj has earned more than 180 patents and distributes over 2,000 products to more than 130 countries. Peavey and its MediaMatrix®
http://djgreggiec.wixsite.com/
http://www.peavey.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse