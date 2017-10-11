News By Tag
Learning Experts to Present Strategies for Extended Enterprise Training Success
At a webinar later this month, Talented Learning Lead Analyst John Leh and Qlik VP Knowledge and Learning Kevin Hanegan will team-up to help business professionals learn how they can effectively engage customers and business partners in training.
"How to Succeed at Extended Enterprise Education: Strategies for Learning Engagement" will be hosted by John Leh, CEO and Lead Analyst at Talented Learning, along with Kevin Hanegan, VP of Knowledge and Learning at Qlik, on Thursday, October 26, 2017, from 1-2 p.m. ET.
"What can a business do to engage external audiences in educational programs? Relevant content is a great start, but it's not the entire answer." John Leh explained. "We want to empower organizations to create learning experiences that attract customers and partners, get them involved with your products and services, and keep them coming back for more."
What Webinar Participants Can Expect to Learn
John and Kevin will share best practices and real-world examples that illustrate how organizations are elevating their extended enterprise learning programs. Specifically, they will discuss:
• How innovative marketing tools and techniques can attract external audiences
• Methods for improving content quality and contextual relevance
• How to motivate learners with contests and rewards
• Creative ways to leverage video for stronger engagement
• What custom mobile apps can do to drive continuous learning
• How to measure, analyze and improve business impact, over time
How To Attend This Webinar
Individuals can learn more and reserve a seat by visiting the event registration page at: http://bit.ly/
About Talented Learning Webinars
This online event is part of the "Season of Learning Tech Success" Fall Webinar Series by Talented Learning. The fall series expands on the research and consulting firm's tradition of free online events that explore how emerging technology is redefining today's learning landscape. The most popular webinars that Lead Analyst, John Leh, has led over the past three years are now available on-demand at no charge to anyone who joins the firm's recently launched Learning Center.
About the Presenters
Kevin Hanegan is VP of Knowledge and Learning at Qlik. He is also a professor at the University of California Irvine, where he teaches Continuing Education courses in web design and development. Kevin has written multiple books on computer programming languages and technologies. He also authors a monthly blog, and recently published a whitepaper on the future of learning. In addition, Kevin is a frequent international guest speaker and lecturer on topics such as disruptive innovation, change management and adult learning.
John Leh is CEO and Lead Analyst at Talented Learning, LLC. Named one of the Top 20 Global Elearning Movers and Shakers of 2017, John is a fiercely independent LMS selection consultant and blogger who helps organizations develop and implement learning technology strategies – primarily for the extended enterprise. John's advice is based on more than 20 years of industry experience, wcj serving as a trusted LMS selection and sales adviser to more than 100 learning organizations with a total technology spend of more than $65 million.
About the Sponsors
Qlik is the leading data analytics platform and pioneer of user-driven business intelligence. Its portfolio of cloud-based and on-premise solutions meets customers' growing needs, from reporting and self-service visual analysis to guided, embedded and custom analytics, regardless of where data is located. Customers gain meaning out of information from multiple sources, exploring the hidden relationships within data that lead to insights that ignite good ideas. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Qlik does business in more than 100 countries with over 45,000 customers globally.
Litmos by CallidusCloud is a learning management platform that enables enterprises to rapidly deploy education programs to customers, partners and employees. Designed with mobility in mind, the platform allows content to be consumed on any device and within the applications the users already access for a true embedded learning experience.
About Talented Learning
Talented Learning is an independent research and consulting firm devoted to helping organizations of all sizes choose and use modern LMS solutions and related technologies for their unique business needs. Insights from Talented Learning help organizations at every stage of the learning technology implementation lifecycle, from business case development and requirements definition, to vendor evaluation and selection. The firm's analysts also serve as trusted advisors to modern LMS vendors who must manage product positioning and roadmaps in today's dynamic elearning landscape. For more information, visit: https://talentedlearning.com.
Contact
Joelle Girton
Talented Learning, LLC
***@talentedlearning.com
