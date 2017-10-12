News By Tag
Information Security Forum to Discuss Emerging Threat Landscape in Upcoming Webcast
Managing Director Steve Durbin Will Explain How to Align Cyber Security with Business Strategies
However, business leaders face a stark dilemma; should they rush to adopt new technology and risk major fallout if things go wrong; or wait and potentially lose ground to competitors. How an organization responds will vary based on a number of factors, including its unique blend of people and skills, products and services offered and approach to managing risk. Organizations that are well informed about emerging technologies and corresponding threats will be best placed to make winning decisions.
Dealing with cyber attacks, and avoiding data breaches, is enough to keep most organizations busy. Nevertheless, this will become even more challenging as established methods of information risk management are eroded or compromised. By spreading lies, or distorting internal information, attackers will hope to gain a competitive or financial advantage – at the expense of their target's reputation or operational effectiveness.During this webcast, Steve Durbin, Managing Director of the ISF, will examine the main threats that organizations will be dealing with over the next two years and provide advice on the best ways of handling them. He will also discuss how the ability to protect an organization is progressively compromised as trust in the integrity of information is lost.
About the Information Security Forum
Founded in 1989, the Information Security Forum (ISF) is an independent, not-for-profit association of leading organizations from around the world. The organization is dedicated to investigating, clarifying and resolving key issues in cyber, information security and risk management and developing best practice methodologies, processes and solutions that meet the business needs of its Members.
ISF Members benefit from harnessing and sharing in-depth knowledge and practical experience drawn from within their organizations and developed through an extensive research and work program. The ISF provides a confidential forum and framework, which ensures that Members adopt leading-edge information security strategies and solutions.By working together, ISF Members avoid the major expenditure required to reach the same goals on their own. Consultancy services are available and provide ISF Members and Non-Members with the opportunity to purchase short-term, professional support activities to supplement the implementation of ISF products.
