 
News By Tag
* Information Security Forum
* Risk Management
* Cyber Security
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Security
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
18171615141312


Information Security Forum to Discuss Emerging Threat Landscape in Upcoming Webcast

Managing Director Steve Durbin Will Explain How to Align Cyber Security with Business Strategies
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Information Security Forum
* Risk Management
* Cyber Security

Industry:
* Security

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Events

NEW YORK - Oct. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- According to the Information Security Forum (ISF), technology will underpin all aspects of modern society by 2019, profoundly impacting the way people live and work. The world will be entirely dependent on technology and connectivity and an organization must use every tool at its disposal to stay ahead. Navigating this world calls for a strong collaborative culture with the right people congregating at the right time to play their part in ensuring success.

However, business leaders face a stark dilemma; should they rush to adopt new technology and risk major fallout if things go wrong; or wait and potentially lose ground to competitors. How an organization responds will vary based on a number of factors, including its unique blend of  people and skills, products and services offered and approach to managing risk. Organizations that are well informed about emerging technologies and corresponding threats will be best placed to make winning decisions.

Dealing with cyber attacks, and avoiding data breaches, is enough to keep most organizations busy. Nevertheless, this will become even more challenging as established methods of information risk management are eroded or compromised. By spreading lies, or distorting internal information, attackers will hope to gain a competitive or financial advantage – at the expense of their target's reputation or operational effectiveness.During this webcast, Steve Durbin, Managing Director of the ISF, will examine the main threats that organizations will be dealing with over the next two years and provide advice on the best ways of handling them. He will also discuss how the ability to protect an organization is progressively compromised as trust in the integrity of information is lost.

Please register via this link (https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/9923/254493?utm_campai...) for the free webcast which takes wcj place on Tuesday, October 24 at 8 a.m. (ET). A recording will be available following the conclusion of the event.

About the Information Security Forum

Founded in 1989, the Information Security Forum (ISF) is an independent, not-for-profit association of leading organizations from around the world. The organization is dedicated to investigating, clarifying and resolving key issues in cyber, information security and risk management and developing best practice methodologies, processes and solutions that meet the business needs of its Members.

ISF Members benefit from harnessing and sharing in-depth knowledge and practical experience drawn from within their organizations and developed through an extensive research and work program. The ISF provides a confidential forum and framework, which ensures that Members adopt leading-edge information security strategies and solutions.By working together, ISF Members avoid the major expenditure required to reach the same goals on their own. Consultancy services are available and provide ISF Members and Non-Members with the opportunity to purchase short-term, professional support activities to supplement the implementation of ISF products.

For more information on ISF membership, please visit https://www.securityforum.org/.

Contact
John Kreuzer
***@luminapr.com
End
Source:Information Security Forum
Email:***@luminapr.com Email Verified
Tags:Information Security Forum, Risk Management, Cyber Security
Industry:Security
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Gutenberg Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share