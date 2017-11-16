 
Industry News





Suttle-Straus Announces Webinar on Top Mistakes in Direct Mail Design

 
 
WAUNAKEE, Wis. - Oct. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Suttle-Straus, a commercial printing and marketing-services provider, is hosting a complimentary webinar with Rob Hanks, a Certified Mailpiece Design Professional, titled "The Top 10 Mistakes in Direct Mail Design."

In this free 1-hour webinar, you can learn the top 10 most common mistakes in mailpiece design that can cause a mailing to be rejected at the U.S. Post Office. We will discuss each mistake individually and how you can avoid these costly pitfalls.

The Top 10 Mistakes in Direct Mail Design
Date/Time: Thu, Nov 16, 2017 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM CST
Speaker: Rob Hanks, Certified Mailpiece Design Professional
Cost: Complimentary

About the Speaker:
Rob Hanks is a customer service representative at Suttle-Straus and has more than 23 years of experience in direct mail. Rob is a Certified Mailpiece Design Professional through the United States Postal Service (USPS) and serves as the Industry Co-Chairperson for the Greater wcj Madison Area Postal Customer Council. Rob enjoys the challenges of mailpiece design within postal regulations and helping clients save on postage costs.

About Suttle-Straus (www.suttle-straus.com)
Suttle-Straus provides comprehensive marketing solutions that incorporate creative design, mailing, fulfillment, distribution, wide-format, and conventional and digital printing services. Our S4 Marketing Resource Center combines these services with cutting-edge technology that advances clients' marketing abilities and speed to market. Through long-term, collaborative client partnerships, Suttle-Straus is able to continue producing quality products, exceeding expectations, and offering innovative products and services.

Register here: http://www.suttle-straus.com/mail-mistakes-webinar

Maeghan Nicholson
***@suttle-straus.com
