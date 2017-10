Suttle-Straus Announces Webinar on Top Mistakes in Direct Mail Design

Mail Mistakes

Maeghan Nicholson

-- Suttle-Straus, a commercial printing and marketing-services provider, is hosting a complimentary webinar with Rob Hanks, a Certified Mailpiece Design Professional, titled "The Top 10 Mistakes in Direct Mail Design."In this free 1-hour webinar, you can learn the top 10 most common mistakes in mailpiece design that can cause a mailing to be rejected at the U.S. Post Office. We will discuss each mistake individually and how you can avoid these costly pitfalls.Date/Time: Thu, Nov 16, 2017 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM CSTSpeaker: Rob Hanks, Certified Mailpiece Design ProfessionalCost: ComplimentaryRob Hanks is a customer service representative at Suttle-Straus and has more than 23 years of experience in direct mail. Rob is a Certified Mailpiece Design Professional through the United States Postal Service (USPS) and serves as the Industry Co-Chairperson for the Greater wcj Madison Area Postal Customer Council. Rob enjoys the challenges of mailpiece design within postal regulations and helping clients save on postage costs.Suttle-Straus provides comprehensive marketing solutions that incorporate creative design, mailing, fulfillment, distribution, wide-format, and conventional and digital printing services. Our S4 Marketing Resource Center combines these services with cutting-edge technology that advances clients' marketing abilities and speed to market. Through long-term, collaborative client partnerships, Suttle-Straus is able to continue producing quality products, exceeding expectations, and offering innovative products and services.Register here: http://www.suttle- straus.com/mail- mistakes-webinar