NTEA releases truck-mounted equipment training course

 
 
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - Oct. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- As part of an ongoing effort to support workforce development in the industry, NTEA has produced Truck Equipment 101 - a training program covering all aspects of work trucks and the industry — from chassis and powertrains to bodies and cab styles. This introductory course, made up of 15 video-based modules, provides an industry overview, insight into systems that make up a truck, and basic regulatory requirements applicable to U.S. and Canadian markets.

"As a professional in the industry, ongoing employee education is a priority to me," said Jon Sievert, president of Henderson Products Inc. and chairman of NTEA's Education Committee. "NTEA's Board has been heavily invested in development of Truck Equipment 101; I am eager to offer it as a resource for my team."

"Whether you're just starting out or experienced but new to the work truck industry, I highly recommend Truck Equipment 101," said Bob Raybuck, NTEA director of technical services. "This course presents commercial vehicle fundamentals in a concise, easy-to-digest format, making it an excellent training platform for onboarding new employees and giving more experienced team members a refresh."

There are no prerequisites to take this online tutorial and no special technology skills required. Each module can be viewed at your own pace — individually or in succession. To receive a certificate of completion, the learner will be required to complete a knowledge check question after each module, in addition to a course evaluation at the end.

Topics include:

• Truck basics
• Truck powertrains, axles and GAWR
• Tires, wheels and suspension
• Truck bodies and electrical
• Truck technologies
• Truck certification

NTEA's Truck Equipment 101 is provided by the Association on a new platform, NTEA Learning Center, with an improved learning experience, bringing together formal and informal knowledge, wcj social learning, live on-site education, and online events. After ordering the course through Shop NTEA, the user can gain access through ntea.com (members can use current login credentials). NTEA's team is ready to field any technical questions that arise.

Learn more and get access to Truck Equipment 101 at ntea.com/te101. The course is a free benefit to NTEA members and eligible for MVP credit. A $99 promotional price is available for nonmembers until Dec. 1, 2017; then the nonmember price will be $199.

NTEA's commitment to prioritize workforce development is ongoing. This topic will be an important theme at The Work Truck Show® 2018 (March 6–9 in Indianapolis, Indiana). The educational program will address how to retain top talent, change your recruiting approach and manage generational differences in your workforce. Visit worktruckshow.com to browse the many workforce development options and pinpoint employee-specific training opportunities.

About NTEA
Established in 1964, NTEA – The Association for the Work Truck Industry represents approximately 1,950 companies that manufacture, distribute, install, sell and repair commercial trucks, truck bodies, truck equipment, trailers and accessories. Buyers of work trucks and the major commercial truck chassis manufacturers also belong to the Association. NTEA provides in-depth technical information, education, and member programs and services, and produces The Work Truck Show®. The Association maintains its administrative headquarters in suburban Detroit and government relations offices in Washington, DC, and Ottawa, Ontario.

Summer Marrs
Director of Communications & Public Relations
Source:NTEA
