News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
IBT of Miami unearths pre-Columbian artifacts in Bolivian road project
Global company conserves country's' culture during construction of highway
"One of our company's main principles is to preserve a country's culture, and the work we performed on this archeological find is an example of the responsibility we exert when working on road construction projects," said Daniel Toledano, managing director of IBT.
Technicians at IBT recovered 16 pieces of antiquity in compliance with intervention protocols established by the archeology and museums unit of the Ministerio de Culturos Y Turismo of Bolivia. The archeologist for the construction company, Pilar Lima, said the artifacts unearthed were of pre-Columbian origin.
"A stratigraphic excavation was carried out and four strata were identified, two of which were cultural. We identified two pre-Columbian contexts: a ritual area superimposed on a funeral space where furnishings included decorative pottery," Lima said.
The excavation was part of the mitigation plan for the Entre Ríos-Palos Blancos road project in the Tacuarandí community in the district of Tarija.
The urn and ceramic pieces unearthed correspond to the period of Early Regional Developments (700 - 1000 AD), related to the South Tricolor Horizon.
The pieces were delivered to the Cultural Center and Municipal Museum Isidora Ortiz of the municipality of Entre Ríos in an official ceremony. Members of the Bolivian Highway Administration as well as local and regional leaders attended the ceremony.
The mayor of Entre Ríos, Nicolás Herrera, described the delivery as "transcendent,"
IBT is a business group specialized in the development of public works, implementation of construction projects and equipment for public institutions. Its solutions are comprehensive and range from engineering, studies, wcj design and construction;
Media Contact
Melissa Lichtenheld
Wragg & Casas Strategic Communications
305-372-1234
***@wraggcasas.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse