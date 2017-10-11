 
IBT of Miami unearths pre-Columbian artifacts in Bolivian road project

Global company conserves country's' culture during construction of highway
 
 
MIAMI - Oct. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- IBT, a global construction company based in Miami, recently carried out rescue archeological excavations after discovering pre-Columbian artifacts at a roadway project in Bolivia.

"One of our company's main principles is to preserve a country's culture, and the work we performed on this archeological find is an example of the responsibility we exert when working on road construction projects," said Daniel Toledano, managing director of IBT.

Technicians at IBT recovered 16 pieces of antiquity in compliance with intervention protocols established by the archeology and museums unit of the Ministerio de Culturos Y Turismo of Bolivia. The archeologist for the construction company, Pilar Lima, said the artifacts unearthed were of pre-Columbian origin.

"A stratigraphic excavation was carried out and four strata were identified, two of which were cultural. We identified two pre-Columbian contexts: a ritual area superimposed on a funeral space where furnishings included decorative pottery," Lima said.

The excavation was part of the mitigation plan for the Entre Ríos-Palos Blancos road project in the Tacuarandí community in the district of Tarija.

The urn and ceramic pieces unearthed correspond to the period of Early Regional Developments (700 - 1000 AD), related to the South Tricolor Horizon.

The pieces were delivered to the Cultural Center and Municipal Museum Isidora Ortiz of the municipality of Entre Ríos in an official ceremony. Members of the Bolivian Highway Administration as well as local and regional leaders attended the ceremony.

The mayor of Entre Ríos, Nicolás Herrera, described the delivery as "transcendent," because "it allows us to recover part of our history. The construction of the road leaves us an archaeological sample to preserve the identity of our ancestral cultures."

IBT is a business group specialized in the development of public works, implementation of construction projects and equipment for public institutions. Its solutions are comprehensive and range from engineering, studies, wcj design and construction; to the sale, delivery and installation of equipment with its subsequent training, maintenance and operation. More than 30 years of global experience in the construction world supports the solidity and technical knowledge of IBT Group, which allows them to offer the highest quality standards in each of their projects and contribute to the development and progress, respecting the environment in a framework of constant innovation. Its headquarters are in Miami, in addition to their permanent local offices on four continents. The Group's staff is made up of over 4,500 employees. For more information, visit www.ibtgroup.com.

Click to Share