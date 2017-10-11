News By Tag
Expat Tax Tools Announces Release of Update to the Form 8621 Calculator
Mary Beth states that the new QEF module includes…
• Pedigreed and un-pedigreed calculations
• Deemed sale elections
• Prior year adjustments.
You can find out more by visiting Mary Beth Lougen at one of the following conferences this fall (featuring PFIC specific training and presentations)
• October wcj 22-23, 2017 - NYU 76th Institute on Federal Taxation –Grand Hyatt, NYC
• November 2 20th - Annual International Tax Symposium- City Place Dallas Texas
• November 3 20th - Annual International Tax Symposium- Univ of Houston Student Center South
• November 9-10 2017 - International Tax Program NYC- Tax Practice Pro, Inc.
• November 12-13, 2017 - NYU 76th Institute on Federal Taxation-Fairmont San Francisco
• November 15-17, 2017 - CalCPA Federal, State, Local and International Taxation Conference- Burbank California
• December 6-8, 2017 - ABA 34th Annual National Institute on Criminal Tax Fraud- Wynn Las Vegas
For more information please feel free to contact Mary Beth directly at B.Lougen@Form8621.com or go to our website www.Form8621.com.
Contact
Mary Beth Lougen
***@form8621.com
