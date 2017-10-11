 
News By Tag
* Expat
* Tax
* PFIC
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Accounting
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Virginia Beach
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211

Expat Tax Tools Announces Release of Update to the Form 8621 Calculator

 
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Oct. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Expat Tax Tools is pleased to announce the release of their newest calculation module for completing the Form 8621 for Qualified Electing Funds (QEF). According to COO, Mary Beth Lougen, this is a feature our subscribers have been asking for to improve their productivity. The Form 8621 Calculator has features not typically found in commercial tax software and has received very positive reviews from users.

Mary Beth states that the new QEF module includes…

• Pedigreed and un-pedigreed calculations

• Deemed sale elections

• Prior year adjustments.

You can find out more by visiting Mary Beth Lougen at one of the following conferences this fall (featuring PFIC specific training and presentations)

•  October wcj 22-23, 2017 - NYU 76th Institute on Federal Taxation –Grand Hyatt, NYC

•  November 2  20th - Annual International Tax Symposium- City Place Dallas Texas

•  November 3  20th - Annual International Tax Symposium- Univ of Houston Student Center South

•  November 9-10 2017 - International Tax Program NYC- Tax Practice Pro, Inc.

•  November 12-13, 2017 - NYU 76th Institute on Federal Taxation-Fairmont San Francisco

•  November 15-17, 2017 - CalCPA Federal, State, Local and International Taxation Conference- Burbank California

• December 6-8, 2017 - ABA 34th Annual National Institute on Criminal Tax Fraud- Wynn Las Vegas

For more information please feel free to contact Mary Beth directly at B.Lougen@Form8621.com or go to our website www.Form8621.com.

Contact
Mary Beth Lougen
***@form8621.com
End
Source:
Email:***@form8621.com
Tags:Expat, Tax, PFIC
Industry:Accounting
Location:Virginia Beach - Virginia - United States
Subject:Products
Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share