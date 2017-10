Expat Tax Tools Announces Release of Update to the Form 8621 Calculator

Contact

-- Expat Tax Tools is pleased to announce the release of their newest calculation module for completing the Form 8621 for Qualified Electing Funds (QEF). According to COO, Mary Beth Lougen, this is a feature our subscribers have been asking for to improve their productivity. The Form 8621 Calculator has features not typically found in commercial tax software and has received very positive reviews from users.Mary Beth states that the new QEF module includes…• Pedigreed and un-pedigreed calculations• Deemed sale elections• Prior year adjustments.You can find out more by visiting Mary Beth Lougen at one of the following conferences this fall (featuring PFIC specific training and presentations)• October wcj 22-23, 2017 - NYU 76Institute on Federal Taxation –Grand Hyatt, NYC• November 2 20- Annual International Tax Symposium- City Place Dallas Texas• November 3 20- Annual International Tax Symposium- Univ of Houston Student Center South• November 9-10 2017 - International Tax Program NYC- Tax Practice Pro, Inc.• November 12-13, 2017 - NYU 76th Institute on Federal Taxation-Fairmont San Francisco• November 15-17, 2017 - CalCPA Federal, State, Local and International Taxation Conference- Burbank California• December 6-8, 2017 - ABA 34th Annual National Institute on Criminal Tax Fraud- Wynn Las VegasFor more information please feel free to contact Mary Beth directly at B.Lougen@Form8621.com or go to our website www.Form8621.com.