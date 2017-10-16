 
artnaturals Joins The Fight Against Breast Cancer

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation will benefit from artnaturals sales this week in an effort to help advance "the world's most promising research."
 
 
LOS ANGELES - Oct. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Every year, The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) dedicates the entire month of October to educating the public and raising awareness about breast cancer. Presently, breast cancer is known as the most common cancer among women around the world and the second most common cancer overall. The BCRF is the largest private funder of breast cancer research worldwide and is committed to advancing research, finding a cure, and ending breast cancer. With women being a prominent part of the artnaturals demographic, it made sense for the brand to dedicate time to highlighting this organization in efforts to further raise both awareness and money for the cause.

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation idea came to fruition at Evelyn Lauder's kitchen table in 1993, alongside her friend, Dr. Larry Norton. Lauder had previously been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer, yet made it her mission to turn her diagnosis into a positive one. Lauder managed to create and become a board member of a state-of-the-art breast and diagnostic center at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Center in New York and as a result, thousands of cancer patients benefited.

The BCRF's has some giant contributing partners in the cosmetic world including Estee Lauder and Ulta Beauty. Estee Lauder's campaign has distributed self-exam instruction cards, while Ulta Beauty takes thousands of donations in exchange for a chance to win their raffle beauty bag. Both companies also distribute pink ribbons to their customers and employees. Other companies that are prominent contributors to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation include Lyft, Origins, Macy's and Clinique.

To start off, artnaturals will be educating its consumers on breast cancer through social media, email, and on their website. Additionally, they wcj will be donating 10% of the proceeds from items purchased on their website to go towards the foundation. They are confident that their ever growing customer base will generate a notable chunk of donations and help make a difference.

artnaturals is one of the largest eco-friendly cosmetic companies focusing on providing natural, cruelty-free and eco-friendly products. In a little over two years, they have managed to accumulate over 10 million customers, allowing them to rake in over 120 million in sales. Through their earnings, it has given artnaturals the opportunity to give back to those in need.

More than three million people who have been diagnosed with breast cancer have survived it, thanks to the BCRF, who supports more than 250 scientists worldwide across 14 countries and six continents. artnaturals is thrilled to be a BCRF contributor and join in on finding a worldwide cure for cancer.

For more info, click here - http://bit.ly/2gJCaaO

Source:artnatuarls
Email:***@artnaturals.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Oct 16, 2017
