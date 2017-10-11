 
Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211

City of Houston Keynote Welcome Address During Small Business Expo Houston

 
 
HOUSTON - Oct. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Small Business Expo is proud to announce, "The City of Houston Welcome Keynote Address (https://smallbusinessexpo2017houston.sched.com/)" at the Hyatt Regency Houston (Downtown) on Thursday, October 19th from 8am-9am.

Carlecia D. Wright, Director for the City of Houston's Office of Business Opportunity will speak during the keynote address to provide local small business owners and entrepreneurs business resources and the various programs offered by the City of Houston under Mayor Sylvester Turner's leadership.

Wright Mayoral appointed role leads the City's Supplier Diversity, Entrepreneurial, and Workforce Development Programs. Additionally, she is owner of 99 Possibilities, LLC a leadership development and training company. Under Wright's leadership, various programs that promote equity and opportunity have been launched - including a regional job platform called TweetMyJobs Houston, along with LiftOff Houston, a Business Plan Competition that awards $30,000 annually as well as Mayor Sylvester Turner's Turnaround Houston Initiative that provides workforce resources to Houstonians.

The keynote speech  will take place in the Main Stage Presentation area on the 2nd floor at the Hyatt Regency Houston (Marketplace Hall) from 8am-9am. Coffee and pastries will be served at 8am. Those interested in attending should register here (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/small-business-expo-2017-hou...).

Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/event-view/houston/) is donating 10% of all exhibitor booth and badge upgrades to Hurricane Harvey Relief Programs in support of Houston small businesses.

HOUSTON SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Hyatt Regency Houston| Marketplace Exhibit – 1200 Louisiana Street Houston, TX 77002 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.

For wcj media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com. (mailto:Susan@theshowproducers.com)

About Small Business Expo

Small Business Expo® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event in the country. From 2015-2017 it was ranked as an Inc. 5000 company as the fastest-growing privately held business. Every year, over 100,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend Small Business Expo to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg.

