Evenings at the Conservancy to feature national fracking expert Nov. 8

 
 
Dr. Anthony Ingraffea
Dr. Anthony Ingraffea
 
NAPLES, Fla. - Oct. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- With the introduction of bills in both the Florida House and Senate to ban fracking and fracking-like activities within the state of Florida, Conservancy of Southwest Florida will introduce Cornell University's Dr. Anthony Ingraffea, a leading researcher on Unconventional Oil and Gas Extraction, for a special "Evenings at the Conservancy" event. Free and open to the public, the lecture will take place from 6 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8 in Eaton Conservation Hall at the Conservancy Nature Center, 1495 Smith Preserve Way in Naples.

Ingraffea is the Dwight C. Baum Professor of Engineering Emeritus and a Weiss Presidential Teaching Fellow at Cornell University, where he has been since 1977. He holds a bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Notre Dame, a master's in Civil Engineering from Polytechnic Institute of New York, and a Ph.D. in Civil Engineering from the University of Colorado. Ingraffea's research concentrates wcj on computer simulation and physical testing of complex fracturing processes in metals, ceramics, and geomaterials. For his public education efforts on shale gas and oil, TIME Magazine named him one of its "People Who Mattered" in 2011.

Following the presentation, Ingraffea will take questions from attendees. Light refreshments will be available. To attend, please pre-register for the event by emailing SophiaN@conservancy.org or by calling 239-403-4207. To learn more, visit www.conservancy.org/evenings.

About the Conservancy of Southwest Florida:

The Conservancy of Southwest Florida (http://www.conservancy.org) is a not-for-profit environmental protection organization with a 50-year history focused on the issues impacting the water, land wildlife and future of Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades counties. The Conservancy accomplishes this mission through the combined efforts of its experts in the areas of environmental science, policy, education and wildlife rehabilitation. The Conservancy of Southwest Florida, world-class Nature Center (http://www.conservancy.org/nature-center) and von Arx Wildlife Hospital (http://www.conservancy.org/von-Arx-Wildlife-Hospital) are headquartered in Naples, Florida, 1495 Smith Preserve Way, south of the Naples Zoo off Goodlette-Frank Road. Learn more about the Conservancy's work and how to support (http://www.conservancy.org/support-us) the quality of life in Southwest Florida www.conservancy.org.

Contact
Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing
239-267-2638, mediarelations@prioritymarketing.com
***@prioritymarketing.com
Page Updated Last on: Oct 16, 2017
