Evenings at the Conservancy to feature national fracking expert Nov. 8
Ingraffea is the Dwight C. Baum Professor of Engineering Emeritus and a Weiss Presidential Teaching Fellow at Cornell University, where he has been since 1977. He holds a bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Notre Dame, a master's in Civil Engineering from Polytechnic Institute of New York, and a Ph.D. in Civil Engineering from the University of Colorado. Ingraffea's research concentrates wcj on computer simulation and physical testing of complex fracturing processes in metals, ceramics, and geomaterials. For his public education efforts on shale gas and oil, TIME Magazine named him one of its "People Who Mattered" in 2011.
Following the presentation, Ingraffea will take questions from attendees. Light refreshments will be available. To attend, please pre-register for the event by emailing SophiaN@conservancy.org or by calling 239-403-4207. To learn more, visit www.conservancy.org/
http://www.conservancy.org
