The Wiz – December 2017 at the Black Rep in Berkeley
"The Wiz" boasts an uplifting soulful musical score of R&B, Pop & Disco; that makes the audience want to dance in their seats. "The Wiz" is a timeless classic that inspires audiences to sing along with Dorothy, Scarecrow, Tin Man and the Lion as they dance their way to Em City and their magical journey through Oz.
December 1 - 17, 2017 at the Black Repertory Group Theater. Located at 3201 Adeline Street in Berkeley, CA 94703. One block south of the Ashby BART Station.
Ticket Prices: General Admission is $25; VIP Admission is $30 and includes priority seating and one complementary beverage. Family fun for all ages. Youth, Senior, Military/Veteran and Student discounts are available. Private parties are welcome with special rates for groups of 10 or more.
For more information call (510) 652-2120 or email info@blackrepertorygroup.com
Tickets are available online at http://www.blackrepertorygroup.com/
About "The Wiz"
The Wiz is a 1978 American musical adventure film produced wcj by Universal Pictures and Motown Productions, and released by Universal Pictures on October 24, 1978. An urban reimagining of L. Frank Baum's classic 1900 children's novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz featuring an entirely African American cast, The Wiz was loosely adapted from the 1974 Broadway musical of the same name. The film follows the adventures of Dorothy, a shy twenty-four-
About Black Repertory Group, Inc.
Established in 1964 the Black Repertory Group, Inc. - Celebrating the 54th Mainstage Season. BRG, located in Berkeley, CA is a Cultural Arts Center that houses the Birel L. Vaughn Theater. For over 50 years as "Keepers Of The Culture" the BRG continues to take pride in presenting quality entertainment. As the longest running BRG in the nation; the BRG stage has been the home for scores of talent that have arisen to fame including: Whoopi Goldberg, Paul Mooney, Danny Glover, David Talbert, Art Evans, Terri Vaughn, Kelita Smith and so many more...
To find out more about the history of the BRG and the variety of Programs & Services offered to the community please visit www.blackrepertorygroup.com.
Contact
Black Repertory Group
510-652-2120
info@blackrepertorygroup.com
