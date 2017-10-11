 
Industry News





The Wiz – December 2017 at the Black Rep in Berkeley

 
 
Listed Under

BERKELEY, Calif. - Oct. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Ease on down the road with Dorothy and friends as BRG Mainstage Productions brings the wonder and amazement of "The Wiz" to the BRG stage. "The Wiz" is a staged musical filled with quick witted action and comedy.

"The Wiz" boasts an uplifting soulful musical score of R&B, Pop & Disco; that makes the audience want to dance in their seats. "The Wiz" is a timeless classic that inspires audiences to sing along with Dorothy, Scarecrow, Tin Man and the Lion as they dance their way to Em City and their magical journey through Oz.

December 1 - 17, 2017 at the Black Repertory Group Theater. Located at 3201 Adeline Street in Berkeley, CA 94703. One block south of the Ashby BART Station.

Ticket Prices: General Admission is $25; VIP Admission is $30 and includes priority seating and one complementary beverage. Family fun for all ages. Youth, Senior, Military/Veteran and Student discounts are available. Private parties are welcome with special rates for groups of 10 or more.

For more information call (510) 652-2120 or email info@blackrepertorygroup.com

Tickets are available online at http://www.blackrepertorygroup.com/the-wiz.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oGxBx8RzzrM&list=PLkm...



About "The Wiz"

The Wiz is a 1978 American musical adventure film produced wcj by Universal Pictures and Motown Productions, and released by Universal Pictures on October 24, 1978. An urban reimagining of L. Frank Baum's classic 1900 children's novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz featuring an entirely African American cast, The Wiz was loosely adapted from the 1974 Broadway musical of the same name. The film follows the adventures of Dorothy, a shy twenty-four-year-old Harlem, New York City, schoolteacher who finds herself magically transported to the urban fantasy Land of Oz, which resembles an alternative fantasy version of New York City. Befriended by a Scarecrow, a Tin Man, and a Cowardly Lion, she travels through the city to seek an audience with the mysterious Wiz, who they say is the only one powerful enough to send her home. The film became a cult classic, particularly among African-American audiences, Oz enthusiasts, and fans of Michael Jackson.

About Black Repertory Group, Inc.

Established in 1964 the Black Repertory Group, Inc. - Celebrating the 54th Mainstage Season. BRG, located in Berkeley, CA is a Cultural Arts Center that houses the Birel L. Vaughn Theater. For over 50 years as "Keepers Of The Culture" the BRG continues to take pride in presenting quality entertainment. As the longest running BRG in the nation; the BRG stage has been the home for scores of talent that have arisen to fame including: Whoopi Goldberg, Paul Mooney, Danny Glover, David Talbert, Art Evans, Terri Vaughn, Kelita Smith and so many more...

To find out more about the history of the BRG and the variety of Programs & Services offered to the community please visit www.blackrepertorygroup.com.

Contact
Black Repertory Group
510-652-2120
info@blackrepertorygroup.com
Source:Black Repertory Group, Inc.
Email:***@blackrepertorygroup.com Email Verified
