Bud Clary Chevrolet helps contribute over $7.8 million American Cancer Society!

At Bud Clary Chevrolet, our amazing staff supports the Chevrolet #IDriveFor event.
 
LONGVIEW, Wash. - Oct. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- For the seventh year in a row, Chevrolet and Chevrolet's Dealerships have teamed up with the American Cancer Society to support the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer program. At Bud Clary Chevrolet we love helping any way we can and are proud to be a part of this event supporting breast cancer awareness and raising money for the ACS.

Over the past six years, Chevrolet and General Motors contributions have totaled over $7.8 million in support of this great partnership. This support has included event sponsorships, team participation in hundreds of local walks wcj across the country, customer engagement and other activities to increase support and create awareness for the cause.

This year, you have the power to help simply by telling us who you drive for.

There is strength in numbers. Together we can make a difference for people facing breast cancer. Chevrolet will contribute $5 to the American Cancer Society - up to $400,000- for every post on Twitter and Instagram using #IDriveFor in the month of October.

Visit http://www.budclarychevrolet.com for more details.

Source:Bud Clary Chevrolet
