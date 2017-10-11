News By Tag
Bud Clary Chevrolet helps contribute over $7.8 million American Cancer Society!
At Bud Clary Chevrolet, our amazing staff supports the Chevrolet #IDriveFor event.
Over the past six years, Chevrolet and General Motors contributions have totaled over $7.8 million in support of this great partnership. This support has included event sponsorships, team participation in hundreds of local walks wcj across the country, customer engagement and other activities to increase support and create awareness for the cause.
This year, you have the power to help simply by telling us who you drive for.
There is strength in numbers. Together we can make a difference for people facing breast cancer. Chevrolet will contribute $5 to the American Cancer Society - up to $400,000- for every post on Twitter and Instagram using #IDriveFor in the month of October.
Visit http://www.budclarychevrolet.com for more details.
Bud Clary Chevrolet (360) 423-1700
