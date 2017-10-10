News By Tag
Bitcentral Has Something New To Show At NAB NY 2017
MultiPath is Bitcentral's newest addition to its integrated suite of products for newsroom production facilities, Core News™.
Production teams can now control and securely distribute content from anywhere at any time with the highest efficiency and rock-solid reliability, promoting efficient workflows that maximize the value of media across multiple platforms, targeting and delivering across website, apps, social media and syndication simultaneously.
Use our code NY6478 to get a free core package that includes:
* Access to the NAB Show New York
* AES Exhibits
* Inspiration Stages
* Info Sessions
Don't miss this opportunity to discuss your digital publishing needs with our experts on-site, wcj who can walk you through Bitcentral's Core News™ integrated suite of products for newsroom production facilities, including MultiPath.
Stop by booth N727 to see MultiPath in action, Bitcentral's singular workflow for digital and on-air.
http://bitcentral.com/
Contact
Sonia Fernandez
***@bitcentral.com
