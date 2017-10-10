Bitcentral Has Something New To Show At NAB NY 2017

Bitcentral at NAB NY 2017

-- Bitcentral, Inc., a provider of workflow solutions that maximize the value of media, will present their new MultiPath™ digital publishing solution, designed to keep viewers engaged across all platforms, at NAB NY this year.MultiPath is Bitcentral's newest addition to its integrated suite of products for newsroom production facilities, Core News™.Production teams can now control and securely distribute content from anywhere at any time with the highest efficiency and rock-solid reliability, promoting efficient workflows that maximize the value of media across multiple platforms, targeting and delivering across website, apps, social media and syndication simultaneously.Use our codeto get a free core package that includes:* Access to the NAB Show New York* AES Exhibits* Inspiration Stages* Info SessionsDon't miss this opportunity to discuss your digital publishing needs with our experts on-site, wcj who can walk you through Bitcentral's Core News™ integrated suite of products for newsroom production facilities, including MultiPath.Stop by boothto see MultiPath in action, Bitcentral's singular workflow for digital and on-air.