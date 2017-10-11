News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Tillamook Country Smoker Showcases New Branding at 2017 NACS Show
Rapidly Growing Oregon-Based Brand Re-Launches Range of High Protein Jerky and Sticks
The new package features a vibrant new graphic design and highlights the various premium quality elements of Tillamook Country Smoker's products. "Our products are made using the highest possible standards for sourcing and manufacturing. Our new packaging and consumer messaging will tell that story for us," said Tillamook Country Smoker CEO, Shane Chambers.
Tillamook Country Smoker offers several delicious beef jerky flavors including Old Fashioned, Honey Glazed, Chipotle, Spicy Sweet, Sea Salt & Cracked Pepper, and Teriyaki, all of which will be displayed and sampled at the show. "The jerky category has experienced tremendous growth as consumers look for healthy protein snacking options that fit their busy lifestyles. Tillamook Country Smoker is growing double digits, and is positioned very well to continue to capitalize on the trend," said Chambers. "Our consumers tell us that they love our naturally wood smoked products."
The NACS Show will take place October 17-20, 2017 at the McCormick Place located at 2301 South King Drive, Chicago, Illinois.
Tillamook Country Smoker products are available at leading convenience, specialty, and grocery stores nationwide. For more information on the wcj show, please visit www.nacsonline.com. For more information on Tillamook Country Smoker, please visit www.tcsjerky.com
About Tillamook Country Smoker:
Tillamook Country Smoker is a family-owned business providing high-quality, all natural, protein rich, 100% hardwood smoked beef jerky, turkey jerky, steak cuts, meat sticks and silver dollars since 1975. Remaining true to its roots, Tillamook Country Smoker's premium-cut meat snacks are made without added hormones or MSG and are curated with a unique hardwood smoking process. To learn more about Tillamook Country Smoker, please visit www.tcsjerky.com find us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/
Contact
Maithili Gadgil
Jackie Reid
***@startrco.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse