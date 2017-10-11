News By Tag
Ozery Bakery Showcases Brand's First Single Serve Morning Rounds, Snack Components, and Crackers
Family-Owned Business Provides Delicious Food for Consumers to Feel Healthy About the Bread They Eat
The Muesli Morning Rounds Single Serve complements the brand's top selling full-size product line, Morning Rounds®, which includes flavors such as Cranberry Orange, Apple Cinnamon, Cinnamon & Raisin and Date & Chia. The new item is conveniently packaged as a single serve and contains five grams of protein per serving and no artificial preservatives or flavors. While the brand's Crackers and Flat Breads are not currently sold in stores across the country, they are top components found in best-selling snack packs at leading quick serve and convenience stores. They are the perfect option for a healthy individual who is seeking a grab-n-go nutritious and filling option for their busy day. All Ozery Bakery products are free from GMOs, artificial preservatives, colors and flavors and prepared with whole grains making them a great healthy alternative.
"We pride ourselves on creating innovative products that are heart healthy, high in fiber, and contain no artificial ingredients for customers who seek products that are better for their health," said Alon Ozery, Co-Owner of Ozery Bakery. "We are excited to show our customers how the new Single Serve Morning Round option, Flat Breads, Crackers, and Snacking Round can fit into a busy and hectic life, yet still maintain flavor and nutrition."
NACS Expo will take place on October 17-20, 2017 at the McCormick Place located at 2301 S King Drive, Illinois. Ozery Bakery invites attendees to stop by Booth #7477 to sample the Muesli Single Serve Morning Rounds, Flat Breads, Crackers, Snacking Rounds, and other heart healthy products.
Ozery Bakery products are available at leading natural, specialty and grocery stores nationwide. For more information on the show, please visit www.nacsonline.com. For more information on Ozery Bakery, please visit http://ozerybakery.com/
# # #
About wcj Ozery Bakery:
Ozery Bakery is a family-owned bakery founded on the promise to make superior quality bread from real, premium ingredients without compromise. Combining traditional methods, international influences, carefully selected ingredients and a modern sensibility, Ozery Bakery's fresh-baked, healthy bread fuels your life in a way that simply feels good. Ozery Bakery began as a sandwich shop Alon and his father, Al started in downtown Toronto. Soon, Guy joined in to help and a family business was born. Today, Alon and Guy manage the business together. To learn more about Ozery Bakery, please visit http://ozerybakery.com/
