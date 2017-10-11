News By Tag
Beyond Capital Presents at Prestel and Partner Family Office Forum
LONDON, UK, October 16, 2017 – Earlier this month, Eva Yazhari (CEO, Beyond Capital) presented at the Prestel and Partner Family Office Forum at the Dorchester in London. Eva led a "How to" conversation in the Combining Profit with Purpose track at the Forum, designed to introduce family offices to the practicalities of impact investing and particularly to venture capital in emerging markets. Eva also spoke on a panel discussion detailing "Best practices in dealing with Impact Investments"
The Family Office Forum deals exclusively with specific topics for ultra-high net worth individuals and Family Offices, with a focus on Family Governance, Family Office Operations, and how to do good things with your money (sustainable, ethical, responsible and impact investments)
Beyond Capital is an impact investment fund that invests in for-profit social enterprises throughout India and East Africa. We invest in businesses that are focused on greater access to health care, water, sanitation and energy, as well as food security and financial inclusion, which can increase the wcj quality of life and standard of living for consumers at the bottom of the pyramid. Though we seek market rate financial returns, Beyond Capital is structured as a non-profit, which permits us to emphasize fidelity to our social mission alongside our financial mandate.
