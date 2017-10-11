 
News By Tag
* Family Office
* Philanthropy
* Beyond Capital Fund
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211

Beyond Capital Presents at Prestel and Partner Family Office Forum

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Family Office
* Philanthropy
* Beyond Capital Fund

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Dallas - Texas - US

DALLAS - Oct. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- CONTACT: Eva Helene Foust Yazhari, CEO

COMPANY NAME: Beyond Capital Fund

VOICE PHONE NUMBER: +1-310-598-7362

EMAIL ADDRESS: Press@BeyondCapitalFund.org

WEBSITE URL: http://www.beyondcapitalfund.org/

Beyond Capital Presents at Prestel and Partner Family Office Forum

LONDON, UK, October 16, 2017 – Earlier this month, Eva Yazhari (CEO, Beyond Capital) presented at the Prestel and Partner Family Office Forum at the Dorchester in London. Eva led a "How to" conversation in the Combining Profit with Purpose track at the Forum, designed to introduce family offices to the practicalities of impact investing and particularly to venture capital in emerging markets. Eva also spoke on a panel discussion detailing "Best practices in dealing with Impact Investments" alongside an SRI advisor to the Oxford University Endowment Fund, an independent impact consultant, and a European liaison for the Global Impact Investing Network.

The Family Office Forum deals exclusively with specific topics for ultra-high net worth individuals and Family Offices, with a focus on Family Governance, Family Office Operations, and how to do good things with your money (sustainable, ethical, responsible and impact investments). Eva will also present at the Family Office Forum Zurich on the 14th-15th of November 2017.

ABOUT: Beyond Capital Fund

Beyond Capital is an impact investment fund that invests in for-profit social enterprises throughout India and East Africa.  We invest in businesses that are focused on greater access to health care, water, sanitation and energy, as well as food security and financial inclusion, which can increase the wcj quality of life and standard of living for consumers at the bottom of the pyramid.  Though we seek market rate financial returns, Beyond Capital is structured as a non-profit, which permits us to emphasize fidelity to our social mission alongside our financial mandate.

http://www.beyondcapitalfund.org/

"For more information, contact Eva Helene Foust Yazhari, CEO, via telephone: +1-310-598-7362 or Email: press@BeyondCapitalFund.org

- END -

TAGS- Beyond Capital Fund, Beyond Capital, impact investing, social enterprise, Eva Helene Foust Yazhari, Family Office, Family Office Forum, Prestel and Partner, London, Zurich, social entrepreneur, social innovation, technology, innovation, Bottom of the Pyramid, India, East Africa, women, gender lens

Contact
Eva Helene Foust Yazhari, CEO
+1-310-598-7362
press@beyondcapitalfund.org
End
Source:
Email:***@beyondcapitalfund.org
Tags:Family Office, Philanthropy, Beyond Capital Fund
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Beyond Capital Fund News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share