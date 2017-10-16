News By Tag
TRU Staffing Partners CEO to Speak at Relativity Fest 2017
Jared Coseglia and Sean Neilsen of Relativity to offer Relativity Certifications Overview
In this session, attendees will have the opportunity to walk through the certification program and review current exam offerings and designations. The session will discuss the latest and greatest in the certification process and outline why Relativity certifications are valuable to both individuals and businesses by providing real-world data on what Relativity certifications have done for individuals and their careers over the past three years.
The session will take place twice during the conference:
• Monday, October 23, 2:15 p.m.-3:15 p.m. in Boulevard B
• Wednesday, October 25, 9:45 a.m.-10:45 a.m. in Marquette
"I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to speak and share TRU's unique data metrics on the power of certification at Relativity Fest 2017," states Coseglia. "Fest is quickly becoming the most important and broadly attended e-discovery conference of the year, and TRU will be presenting findings that have never before been made public about the RCA and its impact on the employment market for both hiring managers and job seekers. You do not want to miss this session if you or your company uses Relativity and values certification as a way to increase wcj customer service satisfaction, individual value and competitive differentiation."
"At Relativity, we work hard to make sure our certifications have real value for professionals in e-discovery,"
For more information on Relativity Fest 2017 visit https://relativityfest.com/
About TRU Staffing Partners
TRU Staffing Partners is a nationally recognized, award-winning contract staffing and executive placement search firm representing talent and opportunities in two core industry verticals: e-discovery and cybersecurity. TRU's vast global network of relationships and unprecedented access to temporary talent in litigation support and information protection have earned TRU extensive accolades, most notably as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company 2016 (#1043) and 2017 (#1189) and first place as National Law Journal's 2016 Best National Legal Recruiter. TRU represents thousands of active and passive job seekers and has successfully placed hundreds of professionals in permanent positions in the Am Law 200, Fortune 1000, and global consulting firm and service provider communities. TRU also maintains an exclusive global roster of contract e-discovery and cybersecurity talent ready to deploy on premise or remotely within 24 hours. Being represented by TRU means inclusion in an elite family of exceptional companies and professionals.
About Relativity
At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Our e-discovery platform is used by more than 13,000 organizations around the world – in the cloud, on-premises or both – to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations and compliance projects. Relativity has over 160,000 active users in 40+ countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 70 Fortune 100 companies and 199 of the Am Law 200. As a platform, Relativity also allows developers to design, build and integrate applications that extend its functionality. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for six consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit www.relativity.com for more information.
