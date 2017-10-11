 
Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211


Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for The Kentucky Bourbon Trail: A Revised Edition

Local authors Berkeley and Jeanine Scott will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
The Kentucky Bourbon Trail
The Kentucky Bourbon Trail
 
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Oct. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for The Kentucky Bourbon Trail: A Revised Edition

Local authors Berkeley and Jeanine Scott will be available to sign copies of book

The initial edition of Images of America: The Kentucky Bourbon Trail was published in 2009, and since then, the Kentucky Bourbon Trail® tourist attraction has grown to include 10 of the state's largest and most famous distilleries along with members of the new Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour®. This revised edition contains nearly 100 new images of the bourbon industry, past and present, making it an essential companion for bourbon enthusiasts as they visit the Kentucky Bourbon Trail® distilleries. Along the KBT™, tour guides and exhibits offer visitors a variety of interesting facts and often a taste of this uniquely American spirit. This book offers a look back at some of the pioneers of whiskey distilling, the distilleries that have come and gone, and the history of those brands that carry on the craft today. The Kentucky Bourbon Trail® and Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour® are experiences that rank among Kentucky's most famous and fastest-growing tourism attractions, with over 3 million visits in the last five years.

About the Authors:

This is the sixth book in the Images of America series authored by husband-and-wife team Berkeley and Jeanine Scott. Both are journalists and historians with a keen interest in Kentucky's bourbon legacy. The couple has lived in Bourbon County for nearly 40 years.

Join the authors for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & wcj Noble

1932 Pavilion Way

Lexington, KY 40509

When:  Saturday, November 4th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com

The Kentucky Bourbon Trail: A Revised Edition

by Berkeley Scott and Jeanine Scott

ISBN:  9781467126144

$21.99 | 128 pp. | paperback
Source:
Email:***@arcadiapublishing.com
Posted By:***@arcadiapublishing.com Email Verified
