Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211


Michigan Business Owners Unite in Celebration of Wealth Strategy Financial Group 1 Year Anniversary

 
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Oct. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Wealth Strategies Financial Group (http://www.wealthsfg.com/), a financial services firm led by 27-year veteran Managing Partner, Mike Amine, celebrates its first year of business.

The firm is hosting a Made in Michigan themed celebration at the firm's headquarters at 5 p.m. at 2000 Town Center Suite 1600 on October 19, 2017.

Joining the celebration are many Metro Detroit political dignitaries and numerous Michigan professional athletes.

The event will serve all Michigan made products, highlighting businesses such as Atwater Brewery, Dearborn Sausage Company, Better Made, and Sanders.

WSFG officially opened its doors in September of 2016 and since opening, the firm has wcj created more than 20 new careers in the Detroit metro area and anticipates its number of associates to triple in years coming.

"It is humbling to be celebrating our first anniversary," says Amine. "But make no mistake, we've only just begun."

Wealth Strategies Financial Group partners with Securian Financial Services, an independent broker-dealer. With this partnership, WSFG is able to be a Boutique firm which allows them to provide a unique approach to servicing their clients. With over 260 years of combined experience amongst WSFG advisors, we are able to reinvent the approach to preparing for retirement.

Amine is a former member of the American College of Financial Services President's Circle and past president of the University of Michigan Letter winners 'M' Club and Victors Club. Amine is also a graduate of the University of Michigan, where he was a wrestling team captain, All-American and NCAA finalist. He was an alternate on the 1992 U.S. Olympic Greco-Roman Wrestling team.

Jasmine Bishop
***@wealthsfg.com
Anniversary, Event, Celebration
Finance
Southfield - Michigan - United States
Events
