Cutwater Associates launches Watch Dog Radio

-- Cutwater Associates, a leading provider of organic marketing for the plumbing, air conditioning and the home services industry has launched the Watch Dog Talk Radio Network. Managing Partner Fred Dietz believes the expansion into radio is perfectly aligned with the company's mission to drive significant, sustainable growth for its clients while helping the consumer navigate the maze of electricians, plumbers and HVAC companies touting their wares.Cutwater is an expert in organic/content marketing with a history of delivering dramatic revenue growth. "We know how powerful an internet presence is to building your brand and driving new customers to your business," stated Dietz. "Watch Dog Talk Radio will more than compliment our organic marketing strategies, it will leverage our clients' online presence and create an immediate competitive advantage for them." Dietz went on to say, "When I speak of dramatic results, I am speaking of sustainable returns that are greater than 10 times your investment; this will be a game changer."Watch Dog Talk Radio will begin airing on Saturday, November 4, 2017 on WTAN 106.1-FM wcj and 104.3 FM at 9:00 am EST. It will also stream on-line. The show will assist consumers in ferreting out the electricians, plumbers and air conditioning companies with questionable practices and provide a platform for those home service companies the go above and beyond in providing quality service to homeowners.Cutwater AssociatesCutwater Associates is a leader in content marketing specializing in the Home Service Industry. They provide innovative, solutions for sustainable growth. Cutwater Associates has delivered unique, comprehensive marketing in fulfilling its mission of creating Brand Value and significant, sustainable results for a fraction of the cost of traditional marketing. For more information about us or Watch Dog Radio contact us at ffd3rd@cutwaterassociates.com.