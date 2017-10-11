News By Tag
Ban-Koe Companies and JazzHR Partner to Provide Applicant Tracking
Ban-Koe Companies announces its partnership with JazzHR to bring applicant tracking to vIDix HR.
Ban-Koe and JazzHR believe that hiring managers have the most important job during the entire recruiting process, yet they're the most underserved user of recruiting software. In most recruiting software, there is nothing that helps hiring managers make better hiring decisions. JazzHR and Ban-Koe are dedicated to transforming how companies recruit and perform by closing the loop that connects recruiting to performance.
"Great hiring starts with the hiring manager," states Richard Metcalf, Sr. Director Sales – Ban-Koe Partner & OEM Channel. "JazzHR has raised the bar in the recruiting software industry. They have actually set industry-standards that other applicant tracking systems must adhere to in order to be compliant and competitive. We are excited to work with the organization that sets the standards!"
"JazzHR is thrilled to join the Ban-Koe family as the dedicated applicant tracking software for vIDix HR," said Doug Collins, VP. Strategic Alliances at JazzHR. "Hiring in today's talent landscape is especially competitive, but modern HR technology like vIDix HR and JazzHR can help companies effectively manage recruiting while accelerating wcj the entire process."
It is critical in today's fast-paced world to receive HR recruiting reports in seconds, not minutes. Hiring managers must have a partner they can trust to provide full reporting requirements, maintain compliance and keep sensitive data confidential. They need to identify where the best candidates are found and get unprecedented access to their data with 100% customizable reports.
Ban-Koe Companies® is an industry leader in providing solutions built on the concept of utilizing all modern technologies available to improve efficiency within the workflows of businesses for more than 36 years. Ban-Koe remains the leading provider of standalone-integrated programs that include and extend beyond human capital workforce management. For more information visit: http://www.bankoe.com. For distribution opportunities contact Richard Metcalf 612-900-4717 or richard.metcalf(
JazzHR is powerful, user-friendly, and affordable recruiting software that is purpose-built to help growing companies exceed their recruiting goals. JazzHR's best-in-class software replaces time-consuming and manual hiring tasks with intuitive software designed to help recruiters and hiring managers find, recruit, and hire the right talent, fast. To learn more about JazzHR, visit http://www.jazzhr.com or follow us at twitter.com/
