 
News By Tag
* Applicant Tracking
* Human Resource
* Workforce Management
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Minneapolis
  Minnesota
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211


Ban-Koe Companies and JazzHR Partner to Provide Applicant Tracking

Ban-Koe Companies announces its partnership with JazzHR to bring applicant tracking to vIDix HR.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Applicant Tracking
Human Resource
Workforce Management

Industry:
Software

Location:
Minneapolis - Minnesota - US

Subject:
Partnerships

MINNEAPOLIS - Oct. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Ban-Koe Companies®, a pioneer in the world of Workforce and Workplace HR technology --- announces a strategic partnership with JazzHR, the first company to put powerful, yet easy-to-use recruiting software in the hands of startups, growing companies and even presidential campaigns. JazzHR is the official provider of applicant tracking for the vIDix HR product.

Ban-Koe and JazzHR believe that hiring managers have the most important job during the entire recruiting process, yet they're the most underserved user of recruiting software. In most recruiting software, there is nothing that helps hiring managers make better hiring decisions. JazzHR and Ban-Koe are dedicated to transforming how companies recruit and perform by closing the loop that connects recruiting to performance.

"Great hiring starts with the hiring manager," states Richard Metcalf, Sr. Director Sales – Ban-Koe Partner & OEM Channel. "JazzHR has raised the bar in the recruiting software industry. They have actually set industry-standards that other applicant tracking systems must adhere to in order to be compliant and competitive. We are excited to work with the organization that sets the standards!"

"JazzHR is thrilled to join the Ban-Koe family as the dedicated applicant tracking software for vIDix HR," said Doug Collins, VP. Strategic Alliances at JazzHR. "Hiring in today's talent landscape is especially competitive, but modern HR technology like vIDix HR and JazzHR can help companies effectively manage recruiting while accelerating wcj the entire process."

It is critical in today's fast-paced world to receive HR recruiting reports in seconds, not minutes. Hiring managers must have a partner they can trust to provide full reporting requirements, maintain compliance and keep sensitive data confidential. They need to identify where the best candidates are found and get unprecedented access to their data with 100% customizable reports.

Ban-Koe Companies® is an industry leader in providing solutions built on the concept of utilizing all modern technologies available to improve efficiency within the workflows of businesses for more than 36 years. Ban-Koe remains the leading provider of standalone-integrated programs that include and extend beyond human capital workforce management. For more information visit: http://www.bankoe.com. For distribution opportunities contact Richard Metcalf 612-900-4717 or richard.metcalf(at)BanKoe(dot)com.

JazzHR is powerful, user-friendly, and affordable recruiting software that is purpose-built to help growing companies exceed their recruiting goals. JazzHR's best-in-class software replaces time-consuming and manual hiring tasks with intuitive software designed to help recruiters and hiring managers find, recruit, and hire the right talent, fast. To learn more about JazzHR, visit http://www.jazzhr.com  or follow us at twitter.com/JazzDotCo.

Contact
Richard Metcalf
***@bankoe.com
End
Source:Ban-Koe Companies
Email:***@bankoe.com
Posted By:***@bankoe.com Email Verified
Tags:Applicant Tracking, Human Resource, Workforce Management
Industry:Software
Location:Minneapolis - Minnesota - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share