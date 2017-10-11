Aaron Robinson New Collection of Rap Songs available on Soundcloud

In Soundcloud, the fantastic artist Aaron Robinson is mesmerizing his fans with superb rap songs. Listen to his music if you want to enjoy a musical journey.

End

-- Aaron Robinson, a Christian rap prodigy from Muskegon, Michigan will unveil The United Front, "a collection of four rap tracks that is truly a representation of modern gospel" in November.These "elegant rap tracks" (MOJO) call to mind the works of Mannie Fresh, Drumma Boy, Young Chop, Lex Luger, and Shawty Redd.Although Robinson admits he has been a writer and rapper for many years, he admits that his rapping style is influenced by several popular secular rap musicians. "My lyrical content is biblically inspired with a delivery of flow in comparison to Nas, Jay Z, Young Jeezy, and Fabolous". Robinson aims at tapping the influence that rap music has on the young generation to turn more youths to Christianity.The result is a stunning collection of four candid, well written, precise wcj and sensuous rap tracks about modern day Christianity, The four rap tracks are "Glory In the Heavens", "Disciple of Jesus", "Chosen", and "365 (Confess His Name)" on Soundcloud.The four songs were produced by The United Front Line of Jesus Christ Music Group which is a music Label based in Georgia. Robinson reflects on the experience of producing the music: "I have never worked so fast under so much pressure, yet with so much freedom and excitement in a studio. The result was a group of tracks that, I feel, reflects my true feelings on Christianity in the modern society. The tracks are a benchmark for me. I feel that I achieved a personal target".The four tracks which were produced earlier this year have inspired critical raves and Robinson has performed on different stages to audiences across the country. The tracks will officially be released across the United States in November with plans for Europe and Asia releases early next year. For more information, contact Aaron Robinson on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.