October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211


Global MilSatCom and HPA Collaborate on Hosted Payload Workshop

 
 
Register for Global MilSatCom and Hosted Payload Alliance's workshop
Register for Global MilSatCom and Hosted Payload Alliance's workshop
 
OAK BROOK, Ill. - Oct. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The Hosted Payload Alliance (HPA) and SMi Group, the producer of Global MilSatCom, are working together to offer HPA's Global Government Payload Exploration workshop again at Global MilSatCom 2017, after officials from more than a dozen countries and organizations attended the workshop at Global MilSatCom 2015. The pre-conference workshop will take place November 6, 8:30 a.m. – Noon, at the Park Plaza Riverbank Hotel in London.

"HPA would like to thank SMi Group for once again giving us the opportunity to hold this workshop," says HPA Chair Al Tadros. "Global MilSatCom is a unique event where government and industry can engage in direct dialogue, and we're proud to be a part of it."

The Global Government Payload Exploration workshop serves as an open forum for industry and government representatives to examine current examples of successful commercially hosted government payload programs and discuss how these successes can be replicated wcj across the globe. Hosted payload experts will share lessons from their respective hosted payload programs regarding technical considerations, procurement and funding challenges. The workshop will be led by Rich Pang, Vice President of Government Product Management at SES.

"The Global Government Payload Exploration workshop is an important part of Global MilSatCom," says Dale Butler, Managing Director at SMi Group. "We're glad we can help advance the conversation about hosted payloads by providing a setting where it can take place."

Global MilSatCom 2017, described as Europe's leading military event for satellite professionals, will bring together 500 international senior military and key industry representatives to network, benchmark and learn about the latest developments in SatCom technology, discuss strategies to fulfil capability gaps, and address critical military and government requirements.

For those interested in attending, registration is now live on www.globalmilsatcom.com.

The Hosted Payload Alliance (HPA) is a nonprofit satellite industry association established to serve as a bridge between government and private industry, fostering open communication between potential users and providers of hosted payload capabilities. HPA focuses on education, awareness and developing solutions to common challenges. For more information about the Hosted Payload Alliance, visit www.hostedpayloadalliance.com.

The SMi Group is a highly professional, independent and global event-producing company that specialises in business to business conferences, workshops, masterclasses and training. It creates and delivers events within the defence, security, energy, utilities, finance and pharmaceutical sectors. For more information about the SMi Group, visit http://www.smi-online.co.uk.
