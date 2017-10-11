News By Tag
The Ghost Ship - Halloween Cruise
Luxury Tall Ship's Royal Albatross sets sail on a haunted cruise around Singapore
The Ghost Ship – Haunted Cruise
Luxury Tall Ship's Royal Albatross sets sail on a haunted cruise around Singapore
SINGAPORE, 11 Oct 2017 – Sail with us if you dare... and get spooked in style in your most audacious costume on a pirate ghost ship this Halloween; a haunted cruise is now the latest new attraction sailing from at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS). The first event of its kind in Singapore, the two-hour late night party cruise is for thrill seekers and costume enthusiasts who crave the excitement and theatrics at Halloween. This fully decked out ghost ship complete with tattered sails and ominous fog will send chills through one's spine as it cruises along the beautiful coastline of Singapore under the midnight sky. This haunted cruise takes place onboard the Royal Albatross – a four-masted 22-sail luxury Tall Ship berthed behind SEA Aquarium at RWS.
Halloween Costume Party and Signature Cocktails
Everyone is part of the "Best dressed competition"
The Sailing Route
Sailing around Sentosa and the southern islands of Singapore, the cruise departs RWS at 11.30pm and returns after midnight at 1.30am. The ship is fitted with over 60,000 LED night illuminations and will be complemented with Halloween art decor and sound effects, transforming it into a vessel of dread, striking fear from miles away.
Event Details
The event takes place for one night only on Saturday, 28 October 2017 at 11.30pm. Guests will enjoy a 2-hour sail, welcome drink, and a surprise activity onboard as part of the special experience.
An wcj adult-only event, tickets are priced at S$165 for those aged 21 years and above. Booking is available through the Royal Albatross' website at https://www.tallship.com.sg/
Mr Peter L. Pela, Tall Ship Adventures' owner and CEO, said: "We are excited to create thematic cruises for guests to experience the magical and unexpected. Participation in this event is a rare opportunity to escape the daily bustle of life on a fantasy haunted Halloween cruise on our luxury tall ship."
"It will be a delightful experience added with an element of surprise and unique to Singapore – a must- do for party goers, tourists, and couples alike," he added.
The Haunted Cruise is part of an array of sailing packages offered by Tall Ship Adventures. Visitors to RWS can also look forward to both couple and family-oriented sunset sails at weekends.
ABOUT ROYAL ALBATROSS
The Royal Albatross started her life in Chicago cruising the Great Lakes, prior to the beginning of an epic journey that took over her 15,000 kilometres from the moderate climes of North America to the tropical waters of South East Asia. Approximately 360,000 man hours have been invested redesigning and refitting Royal Albatross resulting in a sailing ship of unmatched quality and splendour. This is a ship designed to entertain and impress with 22 sails, over 650 square meters of canvas and over 60,000 RGB lights to set Royal Albatross's mood for whatever the occasion requires.
The ship was previously featured as Bruce Wayne's private yacht in The Dark Knight starring Christian Bale and the late Heath Ledger. Her sails and rigging were designed by master rigger Jim Barry, the person behind the ships featured in the Master and Commander and Pirates of the Caribbean movies.
For more information, please visit www.tallship.com.sg
