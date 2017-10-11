 
News By Tag
* Halloween Singapore
* Singapore Attractions
* Singapore Party
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Sentosa
  Singapore
  Singapore
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211

The Ghost Ship - Halloween Cruise

Luxury Tall Ship's Royal Albatross sets sail on a haunted cruise around Singapore
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Halloween Singapore
* Singapore Attractions
* Singapore Party

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Sentosa - Singapore - Singapore

Subject:
* Events

SENTOSA, Singapore - Oct. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Press Release

The Ghost Ship – Haunted Cruise
Luxury Tall Ship's Royal Albatross sets sail on a haunted cruise around Singapore

SINGAPORE, 11 Oct 2017 – Sail with us if you dare... and get spooked in style in your most audacious costume on a pirate ghost ship this Halloween; a haunted cruise is now the latest new attraction sailing from at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS). The first event of its kind in Singapore, the two-hour late night party cruise is for thrill seekers and costume enthusiasts who crave the excitement and theatrics at Halloween. This fully decked out ghost ship complete with tattered sails and ominous fog will send chills through one's spine as it cruises along the beautiful coastline of Singapore under the midnight sky. This haunted cruise takes place onboard the Royal Albatross – a four-masted 22-sail luxury Tall Ship berthed behind SEA Aquarium at RWS.

Halloween Costume Party and Signature Cocktails
Everyone is part of the "Best dressed competition", so let the horror come to life and dress for the occasion. Guests can enjoy a harrowing; but fun night over drinks, music, and surprise activities in the company of pirate ghosts, ghouls, and zombies. Signature cocktails such as "Sleepy Hollow", "Dead Man's Chest", and "Cauldron Brew " have been formulated especially for this Halloween event and will be the perfect way to drown out the hair-raising excitement when midnight falls!

The Sailing Route
Sailing around Sentosa and the southern islands of Singapore, the cruise departs RWS at 11.30pm and returns after midnight at 1.30am. The ship is fitted with over 60,000 LED night illuminations and will be complemented with Halloween art decor and sound effects, transforming it into a vessel of dread, striking fear from miles away.

Event Details
The event takes place for one night only on Saturday, 28 October 2017 at 11.30pm. Guests will enjoy a 2-hour sail, welcome drink, and a surprise activity onboard as part of the special experience.

An wcj adult-only event, tickets are priced at S$165 for those aged 21 years and above. Booking is available through the Royal Albatross' website at https://www.tallship.com.sg/events/halloween-2017 and also through the ticketing booths at RWS, SISTIC, MilesLife and select online ticketing agents.

Mr Peter L. Pela, Tall Ship Adventures' owner and CEO, said: "We are excited to create thematic cruises for guests to experience the magical and unexpected. Participation in this event is a rare opportunity to escape the daily bustle of life on a fantasy haunted Halloween cruise on our luxury tall ship."

"It will be a delightful experience added with an element of surprise and unique to Singapore – a must- do for party goers, tourists, and couples alike," he added.

The Haunted Cruise is part of an array of sailing packages offered by Tall Ship Adventures. Visitors to RWS can also look forward to both couple and family-oriented sunset sails at weekends.

– End –

ABOUT ROYAL ALBATROSS

The Royal Albatross started her life in Chicago cruising the Great Lakes, prior to the beginning of an epic journey that took over her 15,000 kilometres from the moderate climes of North America to the tropical waters of South East Asia. Approximately 360,000 man hours have been invested redesigning and refitting Royal Albatross resulting in a sailing ship of unmatched quality and splendour. This is a ship designed to entertain and impress with 22 sails, over 650 square meters of canvas and over 60,000 RGB lights to set Royal Albatross's mood for whatever the occasion requires.

The ship was previously featured as Bruce Wayne's private yacht in The Dark Knight starring Christian Bale and the late Heath Ledger. Her sails and rigging were designed by master rigger Jim Barry, the person behind the ships featured in the Master and Commander and Pirates of the Caribbean movies.

For more information, please visit www.tallship.com.sg

NOTE TO EDITORS

Photos and video can be downloaded here: https://we.tl/Huj61Vh0Tb

Contact
Murni Mastan
***@tallship.com.sg
End
Source:
Email:***@tallship.com.sg Email Verified
Tags:Halloween Singapore, Singapore Attractions, Singapore Party
Industry:Event
Location:Sentosa - Singapore - Singapore
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share