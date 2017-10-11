Madi International Extends Support to World's Largest Vocational Skills Competition

2

-- Madi International, the leading distributor of internationally renowned professional beauty brands in the GCC, is pleased to extend its support to the first Middle-East WorldSkills Competition being organized in Abu Dhabi. Madi is sponsoring competitions for Hair, Skin and Nail Care in this event.The competition is expected to attract more than 100,000 visitors to Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre over four days, from 15to 18October. It will be demonstrating the skills of 1,200 participants under the age 24 from around 60 countries, who will compete in areas such as electronics, engineering, art and technology, hair styling and more.Skills are the foundation of modern life. Everything, from the houses we live in to the societies we create, is the result of skills. They are the driving force behind successful careers and companies, thriving industries, and growing economies. Skills keep the world working. A study showed that between 1 and 3 percent of students in the UAE were pursuing vocational education. Worldwide, about 10 percent of students, on average, were enrolled in a trade program. In some countries such as Germany and Japan, 40 to 50 percent of students pursue technical education.Mr. Mohammed Madi, President of Madi International Group said, "There should be no barriers to lifelong learning. It is a proud moment for all of us as the right to host WorldSkills 2017 was won by Abu Dhabi, making it the first time for the event to be held in the Middle East and North Africa region. This competition will help boost students' awareness about vocational learning. I hope that Madi International's involvement, in association with major international brands – Goldwell, Thalgo, Depileve and others would help to expose students to the vocational education options that are available to them and help change any negative perceptions about pursuing a career in beauty and wellness field."Middle East's beauty industry is on upward growth trend. Madi International has been persistent in giving its customers the latest professional products and cutting-edge innovations in beauty and wellbeing care, adding multi-fold value to Middle East's beauty industry. Currently, Madi operates successfully in 6 countries under multiple concepts and leads its markets by being the trendsetter in the professional beauty industry. Responsiveness to market demand, dedication and positive thinking has helped Madi to evolve, develop and spread across the region with steady steps forward. In its endeavor to inspire future generations wcj through nurturing skilled professionals, Madi International has become the lead official sponsor for Beauty Therapy and Hairdressing skills at WorldSkills Abu Dhabi 2017.Initiated in 1950, WorldSkills competition is a bi-annual program which gathers students from around the world to train them across industries and societies, on skills of their choice. The aim of the event is to inspire young people to study technical education and vocational skills for entrepreneurship or for their career. Currently, WorldSkills is showcasing the value of skills and raising the recognition of skilled professionals worldwide.Madi International is Middle East's leading distributor in the beauty industry. Its mission is to provide all beauty admirers with the latest & the most sophisticated beauty products, equipment, education -- in brief complete beauty concepts, services and solutions. Madi International is an exclusive distributor for internationally reputed brands in hair care, skin care, nail care, makeup, salon/spa equipment and furniture.Madi International's distribution network in the Middle East covers the whole of UAE, Qatar, Oman, KSA, Bahrain and Lebanon.