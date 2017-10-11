 
Bulwark Concludes GITEX On A High Note

The pioneering IT Security VAD launched major partnerships and demonstration of its complete Security solutions portfolio
 
 
Bulwark at GITEX 2017
Bulwark at GITEX 2017
 
DUBAI, UAE - Oct. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Bulwark Technology's participation at the GITEX Technology Week 2017, held at the Dubai World Trade Center last week, concluded on a high note exceeding the initial expectations of the leading VAD's business.

GITEX is the leading ICT exhibition in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) and attracted visitors from over 150 nations and 3,700 exhibiting companies representing more than 61 countries.

Bulwark, represented by its team of local experts and key vendors, achieved a high level of brand and product awareness by showcasing an integrated range of innovative and specialized security solutions and services for the IT Security industry including details of its track record of successful projects across the Middle East region.

During the five-days of the show, Bulwark announced some major partnerships with the below mentioned vendors and solutions portfolio.

·       Radware – Application Delivery / DDoS Protection

·       Teramind – User Behavior & Insider Threat Prevention

The leading Value-Added Distributor also spotlighted and demonstrated their following 'Best in Class' products and solutions and elaborated on their collaboration with key vendors to act as their extended arms in the Middle East Region.

·       Lastline – Advanced Malware Protection / Breach Detection

·       iStorage – Hardware Encrypted storage Devices

·       SendQuick – Gateways for Enterprise Mobility

·       MailStore – On Premise Email Archival

·       EnGenius –Networking Access Points/Switches/Routers

·       ARCON – Privileged Identity Management (PIM/PAM) & Monitoring

·       Sophos – NextGen Firewall / Endpoint Security

·       Mimecast – Cloud Email Services – Security / Archival / Business Continuity

·       SecurEnvoy – Tokenless Two-Factor Authentication

·       HelpSystems – Secure Managed File Transfer

·       Acunetix – Web Application Vulnerability Scanner

·       NetSupport – IT Asset Management / Classroom Management

·       Varonis – Enterprise Data Access Governance

·       ESET - Antivirus / Endpoint Security

·       Netwrix – User Behavior Analysis & Risk Mitigation

· wcj       Jacarta Environmental Monitoring solutions

"Gitex Technology Week provided an excellent platform for our brand visibility and communication, boosted our presence in the Middle East region and provided an ideal opportunity to strengthen the business relationships with our key vendors, partners and customers whilst developing many new prospects in the region which we anticipate will help us to win new business in the upcoming months'', commented Mr. Jose Thomas Menacherry, Managing Director,Bulwark Technologies.

''We are pleased about the success of our participation, consistently during the last 14 years, in the region's largest ICT industry event. We have positively achieved what we were aiming for in terms of reinforcing our presence in the Middle East region and the reach of our latest security solutions offering to all industry segments." added Mr. Menacherry.

Home to more than twenty brands Bulwark has established an excellent track record in delivering world-class products and excellent customer service.

ABOUT BULWARK

Bulwark Technologies LLC is the leading provider for IT Security and Information Communications & Technology (ICT) products in the Middle East region. Headquartered in Dubai, Bulwark serves the entire region with innovations from more than 20 technology vendors and works with more than 350 partners, with the aim of bringing the best in technology to the Middle East. Customers from various sectors including Banking, Finance, Government, Manufacturing, Hospitality, Medical, Education, Petroleum and more rely on solutions distributed by Bulwark for securing and managing their IT infrastructure. Bulwark has won numerous industry awards for leadership in IT sales and support, and has been rated as the best VAD in the region. For more information, please visit http://www.bulwark.biz/

For further queries, contact:

Ms. Sonali Basu Roy | Marketing Manager

Phone: +971 56 5083225 | E-mail: sonali@bulwark.biz

www.bulwark.biz

