Self-Heal with New Qigong Meditation Video

Practicing qigong on a regular basis, helps to open energy blockages. When you open energy blockages, you awaken to the innate self-healing powers that lie within you.
 
 
SEDONA, Ariz. - Oct. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- SeekWithinYou.com launches new Qigong Meditation for Healing video. Qigong is an ancient Chinese health care system that integrates breathing exercises, gentle physical movement, and mental concentration to cleanse, strengthen and circulate qi or vital energy.  Available now as a DVD, download or online stream this video includes instructions of each pose, along with a 30-minute guided meditation.

"The power lies within you to self-heal. Learn to let go and allow the natural healing energy to flow. By practicing qigong, you will start the process of healing your mind, body and spirit. " Shawngela Pierce, Founder of SeekWithinYou.com.

Qigong literally means cultivating wcj energy with continued practice. When you practice qigong meditation, you start to experience your world as energy.  Regular Qigong meditation practice opens energy blockages which leads to better health and vitality. In this new meditation video, Shawngela demonstrates a 5-animal Qigong meditation she developed with the help of her spiritual guides. The poses are easy to learn and are designed for any fitness level.

Order the New Qigong Meditation Video for Healing here: http://www.seekwithinyou.com/store/product/41-qigong-medi...

About SeekWithinYou.com
Shawngela Pierce, is an author, meditation, law of attraction and spiritual life coach. She invites you to become the best version of yourself by healing your mind, body and spirit and releasing that which holds you back. See yourself in a new light through the process of meditation, strengthening communication with your inner guides and shifting your subconscious mind. Anything is possible if you tap into your power and allow it to guid

For more Law of Attraction resources and self-healing tips follow SeekWithinYou.com on Facebook and Twitter at @SeekWithinYou

For inquiries, contact meditation@seekwithinyou.com

