DJ Van Keuren of the Hayman Family Office to Participate in Upcoming Global Wealth Forum in Dallas
"I am very excited to be participating in the Global Private Wealth Forum in Dallas as this will be my first event associated with the NY Business Group. With the interest of people wanting to work with family offices in real estate and private equity, I am happy to be able to help provide insight into how some family offices are viewing allocation to those specific asset classes." said wcj DJ
The panel that Mr. Van Keuren will be participating in will be discussing: Alternative Investments:
Global Private Wealth Dallas Forum 2017 is the most sophisticated gathering for UHNWI and Family Offices seeking opportunities to create value and discuss the most recent trends in wealth preservation, governance and risk-management
The Hayman Family Office is the parent company to Hayman Properties (www.haymanproperties.com) a fully integrated real estate investment management firm based out of Los Angeles, California. Hayman Properties will shortly be launching the first Boutique Office Brand in the US.
