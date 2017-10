DJ Van Keuren of the Hayman Family Office to Participate in Upcoming Global Wealth Forum in Dallas

DJ Van Keuren / Hayman Family Office

End

-- DJ Van Keuren of the Hayman Family Office, will be participating on a panel for the first time at the Global Private Wealth Forum at the Petroleum Club in Dallas Texas on October 18th."I am very excited to be participating in the Global Private Wealth Forum in Dallas as this will be my first event associated with the NY Business Group. With the interest of people wanting to work with family offices in real estate and private equity, I am happy to be able to help provide insight into how some family offices are viewing allocation to those specific asset classes." said wcj DJThe panel that Mr. Van Keuren will be participating in will be discussing: Alternative Investments:Private Equity and Real Estate. Among the questions that will be asked will be: What are the motivating factors and what are the alternatives when it comes to private equity and real estate? Why does a manager allocation approach justify a higher fee structure? The panel will discuss these points and more as they elaborate the intricacies of the investment process in this sector and how value is created for the investor.Global Private Wealth Dallas Forum 2017 is the most sophisticated gathering for UHNWI and Family Offices seeking opportunities to create value and discuss the most recent trends in wealth preservation, governance and risk-managementThe Hayman Family Office is the parent company to Hayman Properties ( www.haymanproperties.com ) a fully integrated real estate investment management firm based out of Los Angeles, California. Hayman Properties will shortly be launching the first Boutique Office Brand in the US.