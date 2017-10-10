 
News By Tag
* Family Office
* Real Estate Investing
* Family Office Real Estate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
16151413121110

DJ Van Keuren of the Hayman Family Office to Participate in Upcoming Global Wealth Forum in Dallas

 
 
DJ Van Keuren / Hayman Family Office
DJ Van Keuren / Hayman Family Office
DALLAS - Oct. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- DJ Van Keuren of the Hayman Family Office, will be participating on a panel for the first time at the Global Private Wealth Forum at the Petroleum Club in Dallas Texas on October 18th.

"I am very excited to be participating in the Global Private Wealth Forum in Dallas as this will be my first event associated with the NY Business Group. With the interest of people wanting to work with family offices in real estate and private equity, I am happy to be able to help provide insight into how some family offices are viewing allocation to those specific asset classes."  said wcj DJ

The panel that Mr. Van Keuren will be participating in will be discussing: Alternative Investments: Private Equity and Real Estate.  Among the questions that will be asked will be: What are the motivating factors and what are the alternatives when it comes to private equity and real estate? Why does a manager allocation approach justify a higher fee structure? The panel will discuss these points and more as they elaborate the intricacies of the investment process in this sector and how value is created for the investor.

Global Private Wealth Dallas Forum 2017 is the most sophisticated gathering for UHNWI and Family Offices seeking opportunities to create value and discuss the most recent trends in wealth preservation, governance and risk-management

The Hayman Family Office is the parent company to Hayman Properties (www.haymanproperties.com) a fully integrated real estate investment management firm based out of Los Angeles, California.  Hayman Properties will shortly be launching the first Boutique Office Brand in the US.
End
Source:Hayman Family Office
Email:***@haymanproperties.com Email Verified
Tags:Family Office, Real Estate Investing, Family Office Real Estate
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
US Family Office Real Estate PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share