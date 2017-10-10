 
JP Reynolds Live at The Outer Space Ballroom in Hamden

The Up and Coming New York MC Comes to Connecticut with His Spirited Live Show
 
 
JP Reynolds
JP Reynolds
MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. - Oct. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Peace and Power Media announces that JP

REYNOLDS will be bringing his live show to the New Haven area at The

Ballroom at The Outer Space. He will be performing original work from his

album Guavamatic Space Dream, which is available on all digital platforms.

JP REYNOLDS has been touring in New York City over the last year with The

Peace and Power Band, including shows at B.B. King's, Mercury Lounge, and

The Knitting Factory Brooklyn. His fully embodied performance on top of the

soulful soundscapes provided wcj by his 8-piece band is a special experience. This is

his first show in Connecticut. New Haven based singer-songwriter Paul Bryant

Hudson will also be performing.

JP REYNOLDS is excited to return to New Haven where he attended

undergraduate and graduate school at Yale: "I can't wait to return with my show!

I spent a lot of time growing here. The Elm City is deeply woven into my story as

both an artist and a person."

JP REYNOLDS is a hip-hop artist from Mount Vernon, NY currently based in

Harlem, NY. He blends jazz, soul, gospel, and funk into a eclectic rap gumbo.

He is also the founder of Peace and Power Media, an artistic hub that produces

music, visual and written content. For more information, please visit

www.officiallyjp.com.

Rodney J. Reynolds
9149129575
***@gmail.com
