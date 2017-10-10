News By Tag
JP Reynolds Live at The Outer Space Ballroom in Hamden
The Up and Coming New York MC Comes to Connecticut with His Spirited Live Show
REYNOLDS will be bringing his live show to the New Haven area at The
Ballroom at The Outer Space. He will be performing original work from his
album Guavamatic Space Dream, which is available on all digital platforms.
JP REYNOLDS has been touring in New York City over the last year with The
Peace and Power Band, including shows at B.B. King's, Mercury Lounge, and
The Knitting Factory Brooklyn. His fully embodied performance on top of the
soulful soundscapes provided wcj by his 8-piece band is a special experience. This is
his first show in Connecticut. New Haven based singer-songwriter Paul Bryant
Hudson will also be performing.
JP REYNOLDS is excited to return to New Haven where he attended
undergraduate and graduate school at Yale: "I can't wait to return with my show!
I spent a lot of time growing here. The Elm City is deeply woven into my story as
both an artist and a person."
JP REYNOLDS is a hip-hop artist from Mount Vernon, NY currently based in
Harlem, NY. He blends jazz, soul, gospel, and funk into a eclectic rap gumbo.
He is also the founder of Peace and Power Media, an artistic hub that produces
music, visual and written content. For more information, please visit
www.officiallyjp.com.
