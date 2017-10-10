The Up and Coming New York MC Comes to Connecticut with His Spirited Live Show

-- Peace and Power Media announces that JPREYNOLDS will be bringing his live show to the New Haven area at TheBallroom at The Outer Space. He will be performing original work from hisalbum Guavamatic Space Dream, which is available on all digital platforms.JP REYNOLDS has been touring in New York City over the last year with ThePeace and Power Band, including shows at B.B. King's, Mercury Lounge, andThe Knitting Factory Brooklyn. His fully embodied performance on top of thesoulful soundscapes provided wcj by his 8-piece band is a special experience. This ishis first show in Connecticut. New Haven based singer-songwriter Paul BryantHudson will also be performing.JP REYNOLDS is excited to return to New Haven where he attendedundergraduate and graduate school at Yale: "I can't wait to return with my show!I spent a lot of time growing here. The Elm City is deeply woven into my story asboth an artist and a person."JP REYNOLDS is a hip-hop artist from Mount Vernon, NY currently based inHarlem, NY. He blends jazz, soul, gospel, and funk into a eclectic rap gumbo.He is also the founder of Peace and Power Media, an artistic hub that producesmusic, visual and written content. For more information, please visitwww.officiallyjp.com.