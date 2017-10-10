News By Tag
Mr. Novak, Peabody Award-winning TV Series, Outlined in Richly Researched Book
BearManor Media announces the release of Mr. Novak An Acclaimed Television Series by Chuck Harter.
The Peabody Award-winning series (1963-1965) followed the experiences of a young, tough-minded, idealistic high school English teacher on his first job, and featured stars James Franciscus, Dean Jagger, and Burgess Meredith. Guest stars included Richard Donner, Eddie Albert, Ed Asner, Frankie Avalon, Diane Baker, Herschel Bernardi, Beau Bridges, Richard Chamberlain, Johnny Crawford, Tony Dow, Howard Duff, Lillian Gish, Don Grady, Joey Heatherton, Martin Landau, Cloris Leachman, June Lockhart, Claudine Longet, Vera Miles, Lois Nettleton, E. Jack Neuman, Robert Walker, and Beverly Washburn.
The series' hallmark were inspirational tales of great integrity, but triumph turned to tragedy, when a chain of disastrous situations caused an abrupt cancelation. Learn how the series was conceived, developed, broadcast, and received by both critics and viewers.
243 illustrations. Index. Includes a complete episode guide with full credits, plot descriptions, vintage reviews, and appraisals by the author.
Appendices include:
· Mr. Novak TV Series Awards 1963-1965
· E. Jack Neuman's Writers Guide
· Mr. Novak's Graduation Advice: Think
· Principal Vane's Speech to New Teachers
· James Franciscus' Columns for 'TEEN Magazine (1963-1965)
· Novelization of the Two-Part Mr. Novak/Dr. Kildare Rejected Script "The Rich Who Are Poor" by E. Jack Neuman
· The Mr. Novak Game
About the author: Chuck Harter is a writer and musician, and his previously published books include Superboy & Superpup: The Lost Videos; Superman on Broadway; Johnnie Ray: 1952 The Year of the Atomic Ray; Little Elf: A Celebration of Harry Langdon. wcj He also wrote the documentary Hey! Hey! We're the Monkees, and has appeared as a commentator on North Mission Road, Cops: America's Most Wanted, Places of Infamy, A & E Biography, Mysteries and Scandals, and Unsolved Mysteries.
Available exclusively from BearManor Media in hardback, paperback, and ebook editions.
About BearManor Media: The award-winning and Pulitzer-nominated press publishes cutting-edge nonfiction books, audio books, and e-books on movies, television, Old Time Radio, theater, and animation, as well as a fiction book series. Founded in 2001 by Publisher Ben Ohmart, the BearManor Media catalog now features more than 900 outstanding subjects from the obscure to the eminent. Visit www.bearmanormedia.com.
