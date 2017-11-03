News By Tag
Ontario District 86 Toastmasters Hosts International Director Vera Johnson
District 86 Toastmasters to host Vera Johnson, International Director, Toastmasters International at the 2017 Fall Conference in King City, ON.
Johnson will be visiting the City of Brampton and Rogers Communications Inc ., recipients of the Toastmasters International Corporate Recognition Award. The prestigious award is provided to institutions that encourage employee development of communication and leadership skills using the Toastmasters Program.
Vera Johnson, a Distinguished Toastmaster is a certified financial planner and wealth advisor at Monroe Bank and Trust Investment Services/LPL Financial in Monroe, MI. She has worked on strategic plans for a variety of not-for-profit organizations and has developed and managed multi-million dollar budgets. Her tenure for Monroe Bank and Trust Investment Services/LPL Financial is six years.
Johnson holds an MBA as well as a Master's of Science Degree from Walsh Business College in Troy, MI. As the Hospital Foundation's Executive Director, Johnson has developed the logistics to inspire volunteers and board members to participate and contribute to the greater good of the organization.
A Toastmaster wcj since 2001, Johnson is a member of Advanced Club Optimistic Orators in Warren, Michigan. She has held several high-profile leadership positions within Toastmasters and has attained the Distinguished Toastmaster designation – the highest level of educational achievement in Toastmasters International.
"Toastmasters turns goals into realities," Vera Johnson says. "It inspires individuals worldwide to develop skills that will make them better communicators and leaders in a positive and uplifting environment."
As a member of the Toastmasters International Board of Directors, Johnson is a 'working ambassador' for the organization. She works with the Board to develop, support and modify the policies and procedures that guide Toastmasters International in fulfilling its mission.
"It is our privilege to have Vera Johnson present the Toastmasters Corporate Recognition Awards and attend the Fall Conference,"
Twenty finalists will compete at the District 86 Toastmasters Humorous and Table Topic Speech Contests, one of the main educational events during the conference.
About Toastmasters District 86
District 86 is one of 102 districts in the world. It was formed in 2008, representing the heartland of Ontario and comprising over 245 community and corporate clubs, with over 5300 members, from Timmins in the north to Welland in the south, from Sarnia in the west to Markham in the east - and all communities in between - except Toronto. To learn more about District 86 please visit District 86 Toastmasters website http://www.toastmasters86.org.
About Toastmasters International
Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., the organization's membership exceeds 352,000 in more than 16,400 clubs in 141 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit http://www.toastmasters.org.
Contact
Matthew Ogbulafor
Public Relations Manager, Toastmasters District 86
***@toastmasters86.org
