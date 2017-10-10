 
News By Tag
* Real Estate Brokerage
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Property
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Pasig City
  Metro Manila
  Philippines
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
16151413121110


Bancrea Homes Launches 24/7 Global Real Estate Digital Services

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Real Estate Brokerage

Industry:
* Property

Location:
* Pasig City - Metro Manila - Philippines

Subject:
* Companies

PASIG CITY, Philippines - Oct. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Available 24/7 online, newly-formed Bancrea Homes, together with its partner developer and mass-housing advocate 8990 Holdings Inc., launches its official website, www.BancreaHomes.com, today, which unleashes a full range of innovative features that a traditional property brokerage firm does not usually offer.

These features include the "ASK REA:24/7 Live Chat," a dedicated live chat hosted by real-person customer service staff, an "E-Refer Kita" app, where every Filipino can refer a sales lead, check the status of their referral, and earn a commission on the lead, and  a lead generation and exchange service whose dedicated Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform, powered by Aggrego.io, can organize and track sales leads and virtually manage a network of real estate brokers and agents.

To make the necessary site trippings less stressful among prospective home buyers, Bancrea Homes also introduces its "Book-A-Tour"—via a ride-sharing app—where you can schedule your visit at your own time and also ride for free. Bancrea Homes also provides financial literacy sessions among first-time homebuyers; documentation and taxes consultations; pabahay programs and rent-to-own deals for employees; pre-approved home loans; property leasing services, and rewards from industry partners.

Further, Bancrea Homes offers a free franchise for local and international brokers who would like to sell the housing units of Urban Deca Homes, the flagship brand of 8990 Holdings Inc.

"For first-time homebuyers, buying a house is a bit stressful; they need help from an experienced broker or agent throughout the process. In Bancrea Homes, we assist our clients from reservation to documentation, from the payments to moving in," says Roy Buen, Bancrea Homes' founder and CEO.

He adds, "We also have a 24/7 online live chat where real-person customer service officers are just one message away anytime, anywhere. Sadly, a lot of property brokers and agents lacks the after-sales service; once the client has reserved a property, the brokers and agents are suddenly unavailable. Part of our advocacy is to put a stop to this frequent home buyers' dilemma."

Bancrea Homes' current wcj roster of brokers and agents was originally trained by 8990 Holdings Inc., which makes Tani Basman, 8990 Holdings' assistant general manager for Metro Manila sales and customer service, all the more confident. "We've made a partnership with Bancrea Homes to deliver the sales for our National Capital Region (NCR) projects [Urban Deca EDSA Tower, Urban Deca Homes Campville-Muntinlupa City, and Urban Deca Homes Tondo, among others].  We believe in the goal of Bancrea Homes: to deliver good customer service, which translates to more sales," says Basman.

"Both Bancrea Homes and 8990 Holdings are serving the same mass-housing market. We also closely work with government financial institutions such as Pag-IBIG Fund and the National Home Mortgage Financing Corporation," Buen explains. "As of today, the mass-housing backlog is more than five million homes. With the help of Bancrea Homes and our growing industry partners, it's not too late to fulfill the dream of every Filipino to own a house."

About Bancrea Homes

Launched in October 2017, Bancrea Homes, 24/7 Real Estate Digital Services, is an online property servicing agent, which has been exploring ways to improve the home buying experience in the Philippines, where every home buyer deserves the best customer service every step of the way from the initial property search and basic financial literacy training to various home loan options and necessary move-in day procedures, plus an efficient after-sales service

For more information, visit https://www.bancreahomes.com/.

Media Contact
Oliver Oliveros
639173027073
***@propertyasia.ph
End
Source:Bancrea Homes
Email:***@propertyasia.ph
Tags:Real Estate Brokerage
Industry:Property
Location:Pasig City - Metro Manila - Philippines
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Fil-Am Who's Who Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share