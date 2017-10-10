 
October 2017





Cecilia Copeland's TV Script, TALATRICS named a Finalist in LA Femme International Film Festival

 
 
NEW YORK - Oct. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Cecilia Copeland's Sci-fi TV Pilot Script, TALATRICS named a Finalist in LA Femme International Film Festival.

October 19th- 21st LA Femme International Film Festival will hold its twelfth annual presentation honoring women's work and fostering relationships for women in the industry. Ms. Copeland's science fiction TV Pilot, TALATRICS is one among ten Finalist scripts being honored.

TALATRICS, set in outer space in the year 5515, tells the story of Rosalyn Thorn on her first day at the college for gifted students, where she must learn to harness her gift while navigating classmates, professors, spies, family and The Prophecy that tore apart her world, in order to save it.

Copeland, playwright and Founding Artistic Director of New York Madness, developed the TALATRICS universe for several years. Recently, she finished the first draft of Book One of the TALATRICS Series, which is a full-length novel and corresponds to half of the episodes in the first season of the television series.

In September 2017, TALATRICS was chosen by (NYWIFT) New York Women in Film and Television to represent the New Works Lab in their annual showcase.  NYWIFT produced a reading of TALATRICS at CBS's Radio's Adorama Theatre for an invited industry audience.

The reading was directed by Amir Arison of NBC's The Blacklist.  Cast for the reading included Golden Globe Winner Regina Taylor (I'll Fly Away, The Unit), and David Pittu (House of Cards, The Spanish Prisoner), Jacqueline Antaramian (Madame Secretary, Dr. Chivago), Nicole Pursell (The Ring Thing, That's Not Us), Aaron Costa Ganis (Jessica Jones, Lazy Eye), Betsy Beutler (Law & Order SVU, Blindspot), Stephen Dexter (Billions, Our Lady of 121st street) wcj & Charles Everett (NY Madness).

In addition to LA Femme International Film Festival and NYWIFT, TALATRICS has received warm industry recognition:  Semifinalist MADE IN NY WRITERS ROOM​, ​Finalist and Official Selection LA INDIE FILM FESTIVAL​, Semifinalist Creative World Awards​, Quarterfinalist ScreenCraft Screenwriting Fellowship, Semifinalist NextTV Writing & Pitch Competition​​.

For more information on the Finalists at LA Femme Festival: http://www.lafemme.org/2017-tv-pilot-finanlists/

For more information on TALATRICS: http://www.ceciliacopeland.com/

Contact: contact@ceciliacopeland.com

Source:LA Femme International Film Festival
