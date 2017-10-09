News By Tag
Charles Edda & Charles Bouley, Inc. Presents Methods of Response to Dallas Businesses Regarding Fake
by Thomas Julip | Headlines, News North Texas Companies Attend Training Event to Understand Methods of Response Regarding Fake News During International Cyber Security Training
With election troubles and outcomes in the United states, and coming up this year in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, and perhaps Italy, European intelligences are scrambling to figure out what happened in America. And while in 2016 Former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson testified before committees regarding international hacking citizens are left defenseless. Citizens in all countries are left holding the repercussions of fake news; nevertheless, there has to be an outcome and resolution of armed protection across the globe in reply to these troubles. Americans await a comeback from their leaders. And international alliances await a dedicated response from America in protecting international agreements of loyalty and defense.
According to the Chicgo Tribune (Associated Press) Riechmann and Lardner have sort of branded types of information in a "recognizable"
The event comes at an important time, as recent studies from cybersecurity-
Nonetheless cybersecurity companies in 2015 noted 83 percent of U.S. small business owners do not have classic ways to defend breaches, their business reputation and migrating wcj negative news across the internet. And 92% failure to respond rate is an alarming number when businesses and individuals are attacked with negative and untrue information. U.S. lawmakers are not sure how to impose sanctions internationally as well as nationally – and it's leaving online life with little guide to security.
But in the face of mounting pressure, people are beginning to shut down media accounts. Until governments present viable resources and defense mechanisms for their citizens they continue to be targeted. "If we could empower and educate a campaign of defense then we have done our job. it's time to make sure citizens understand their virtual world is there responsibility"
About Charles Edda & Charles Bouley
Founded in 1999, Charles Edda & Charles Bouley, Inc., is a premier provider of managed security risk assessment solutions protecting small business, medical and law firm's sensitive data. Charles Edda and Charles Bouley, Inc. utilizes a unique Vulnerability Management as a Service and National Institute of Standards and Technology CSF Framework delivery models to help organizations establish an effective culture of security and retain information security best practices, bringing lasting value to clients served. Contact Charles Edda and Charles at 888-657-7155 or http://www.charleseddaandcharlesbouley.com
About The Cognitive Institute of Dallas
The Cognitive Institute of Dallas is a 501c3 offering education and resources for communities for over 18 years. Founded in 1991, The Cognitive Institute of Dallas has helped Texans with their needs. For more information, visit http://www.cognitiveinstituteofdallas.org
Media Contact
Thomas Julip
Charles Edda and Charles Bouley
8886577155
thomas973@oniapple.com
