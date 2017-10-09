 
Charles Edda & Charles Bouley, Inc. Presents Methods of Response to Dallas Businesses Regarding Fake

News During International Cyber Security Training
 
 
DALLAS - Oct. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Charles Edda and Charles Bouley, Inc. are finding Americans aren't well equipped to defend against social and global media.  On November 14, 2017 Charles Edda and Charles Bouley and other agencies will host an event promoting tools to respond to negative news.   As proceedings unfold in worlds strongest media, American outlets such as ABC News, BBC, NPR, NBC/MSNBC and Fox News lots; citizens scramble for tools to respond to negative news.  And yet, along with the top seventeen U.S. government agencies – American citizens have not learned good methods of response.  "There has to be a kind of narrative response to fake news, libel media and false reporting for individuals and organizations" reports Dr. Fisher, CEO and President of Charles Edda & Charles Bouley, Incorporated, and "the way to start the fix is information".

With election troubles and outcomes in the United states, and coming up this year in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, and perhaps Italy, European intelligences are scrambling to figure out what happened in America.  And while in 2016 Former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson testified before committees regarding international hacking citizens are left defenseless.  Citizens in all countries are left holding the repercussions of fake news; nevertheless, there has to be an outcome and resolution of armed protection across the globe in reply to these troubles.  Americans await a comeback from their leaders.  And international alliances await a dedicated response from America in protecting international agreements of loyalty and defense.

According to the Chicgo Tribune (Associated Press) Riechmann and Lardner have sort of branded types of information in a "recognizable" sense.  The range of fake news reporting can come from search engine pushing news stories, conspiracy theories, news stories with small kernels of truth to distort reality, and reporting real events to inflame existing problems – all to simply serve conspiracy and malicious intent.   And in the face of this mounting pressure of lively news, Charles Edda and Charles Bouley, hosts three guests' speakers from U.S. governments agencies, U.S. and foreign attorneys and security experts to address attack by information.

The event comes at an important time, as recent studies from cybersecurity-based organizations found that small businesses make up 62 percent of cybersecurity breaches.   Research from   our own U.S. government compiled reports for lawmakers that international threats to hack American information poses security threats – especially as reported from the 2016 U.S. election from 21 states.  "The idea is to present several series of seminars that unfold how misinformation migrates throughout the world wide Web" reports Dr. Fisher.  Hosted in October -December 2017 and January 2018 are organized campaigns to address digital media, fake news and information wars.  The Cognitive Institute of Dallas, will host location as an effort to bring community support and small business reputation clean up online.  Eventbrite will be the reservation station while websites will amass a download of free information and resources.

Nonetheless cybersecurity companies in 2015 noted 83 percent of U.S. small business owners do not have classic ways to defend breaches, their business reputation and migrating wcj negative news across the internet.  And 92% failure to respond rate is an alarming number when businesses and individuals are attacked with negative and untrue information. U.S. lawmakers are not sure how to impose sanctions internationally as well as nationally – and it's leaving online life with little guide to security.

But in the face of mounting pressure, people are beginning to shut down media accounts.  Until governments present viable resources and defense mechanisms for their citizens they continue to be targeted.  "If we could empower and educate a campaign of defense then we have done our job.  it's time to make sure citizens understand their virtual world is there responsibility" reports Dr. Fisher.  Experts agree online vulnerabilities and security choices are a problem when people are ill informed.  The Cognitive Institute of Dallas understand "the world is becoming advancing in technology faster than protections are obtainable" one Board member noted.  "And we are pleased to team with Charles Edda and Charles Bouley in an effort to campaign in awareness and defense".

About Charles Edda & Charles Bouley

Founded in 1999, Charles Edda & Charles Bouley, Inc., is a premier provider of managed security risk assessment solutions protecting small business, medical and law firm's sensitive data.  Charles Edda and Charles Bouley, Inc. utilizes a unique Vulnerability Management as a Service  and National Institute of Standards and Technology CSF Framework delivery models to help organizations establish an effective culture of security and retain information security best practices, bringing lasting value to clients served. Contact Charles Edda and Charles at 888-657-7155 or http://www.charleseddaandcharlesbouley.com

About The Cognitive Institute of Dallas

The Cognitive Institute of Dallas is a 501c3 offering education and resources for communities for over 18 years.  Founded in 1991, The Cognitive Institute of Dallas has helped Texans with their needs. For more information, visit http://www.cognitiveinstituteofdallas.org

