Mr. Furnace expands their heating and cooling specialties into the Troy area
Mr. Furnace for their expert industry knowledge, and ability to deliver high-efficiency heating and air conditioning solutions that last a lifetime.
Owner, Tony Contrera, has built Mr. Furnace on a foundation of quality service, fair quotes, and customer satisfaction. Troy residents can rely on Mr. Furnace and their satisfaction guarantee. As Tony himself describes it:
"When I started my company in 1983, it was my main focus to build the company the right way, and that is by putting our customers first. With a countless amount of HVAC companies in Southeast Michigan to choose from, we had to make sure that we delivered the highest quality product and customer service, every single day. Today, we are proud to have established ourselves in the community, and are now setting our sights on providing the same reliable heating and cooling services, sales and installation to Troy and surrounding Oakland County residents. Just like it's always been for over 30 years, residential and commercial customers in Troy have our promise that their satisfaction is guaranteed, and I will personally make sure every job is done right, on time, and quoted fairly."
In addition to their reputation of customer satisfaction, residents of Southeastern Michigan know Mr. Furnace for their expert industry knowledge, and ability to deliver high-efficiency heating and air conditioning solutions that last a lifetime. Their NATE-certified technicians are direct employees of the company, and are experts at providing state-of-the-
- Expert HVAC installations using state-of-the-
- Certified HVAC service and repair for all makes and models of furnace or AC systems.
- Full-service wcj commercial HVAC sales, service, and installation for facilities of any size.
- On-site sheet metal shop provides extra capacity for custom HVAC fabrications.
- Alternative heating and cooling solutions, including small-duct, ductless (wall-mounted)
ABOUT MR. FURNACE HEATING AND COOLING
Founded in 1983 by Anthony and Margaret Contrera, Mr. Furnace is the residential HVAC division of AS Contrera LLC, the commercial HVAC division of the company. The AS Contrera and Mr. Furnace brand have served thousands of residential and commercial customers throughout Southeastern Michigan, mainly through the trusted referrals of their satisfied customers. The Mr. Furnace team is available 24 hours for emergency service in Oakland and Macomb County. Mr. Furnace provides expert service, sales, and installation for all top brands including American Standard, Bryant, Carrier, Honeywell, Lennox, Trane, SpacePak, and more.
For more information and to receive a free estimate for your heating and cooling needs in Troy or Oakland County, visit http://heatingandcoolingservice.com/
