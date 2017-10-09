 
News By Tag
* Hvac Services
* Heating Services
* Cooling Services
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Troy
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
1514131211109

Mr. Furnace expands their heating and cooling specialties into the Troy area

Mr. Furnace for their expert industry knowledge, and ability to deliver high-efficiency heating and air conditioning solutions that last a lifetime.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Hvac Services
* Heating Services
* Cooling Services

Industry:
* Engineering

Location:
* Troy - Michigan - US

Subject:
* Services

TROY, Mich. - Oct. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Mr. Furnace Heating and Cooling, established in 1983 has provided quality and customer-driven HVAC specialties with a concentration in Macomb County.  The expert team of certified technicians and friendly office staff are excited for their recent expansion into Troy, MI, serving residential and commercial customers with quality and energy-efficient HVAC services, sales, and installation.

Owner, Tony Contrera, has built Mr. Furnace on a foundation of quality service, fair quotes, and customer satisfaction.  Troy residents can rely on Mr. Furnace and their satisfaction guarantee. As Tony himself describes it:

"When I started my company in 1983, it was my main focus to build the company the right way, and that is by putting our customers first.  With a countless amount of HVAC companies in Southeast Michigan to choose from, we had to make sure that we delivered the highest quality product and customer service, every single day. Today, we are proud to have established ourselves in the community, and are now setting our sights on providing the same reliable heating and cooling services, sales and installation to Troy and surrounding Oakland County residents. Just like it's always been for over 30 years, residential and commercial customers in Troy have our promise that their satisfaction is guaranteed, and I will personally make sure every job is done right, on time, and quoted fairly."

In addition to their reputation of customer satisfaction, residents of Southeastern Michigan know Mr. Furnace for their expert industry knowledge, and ability to deliver high-efficiency heating and air conditioning solutions that last a lifetime. Their NATE-certified technicians are direct employees of the company, and are experts at providing state-of-the-art HVAC solutions:

- Expert HVAC installations using state-of-the-art, high-efficiency brands like Carrier, Trane, Bryant, American Standard, and more.

- Certified HVAC service and repair for all makes and models of furnace or AC systems.

- Full-service wcj commercial HVAC sales, service, and installation for facilities of any size.

- On-site sheet metal shop provides extra capacity for custom HVAC fabrications.

- Alternative heating and cooling solutions, including small-duct, ductless (wall-mounted), and zone dampered systems.

ABOUT MR. FURNACE HEATING AND COOLING

Founded in 1983 by Anthony and Margaret Contrera, Mr. Furnace is the residential HVAC division of AS Contrera LLC, the commercial HVAC division of the company.  The AS Contrera and Mr. Furnace brand have served thousands of residential and commercial customers throughout Southeastern Michigan, mainly through the trusted referrals of their satisfied customers.  The Mr. Furnace team is available 24 hours for emergency service in Oakland and Macomb County.  Mr. Furnace provides expert service, sales, and installation for all top brands including American Standard, Bryant, Carrier, Honeywell, Lennox, Trane, SpacePak, and more.

For more information and to receive a free estimate for your heating and cooling needs in Troy or Oakland County, visit http://heatingandcoolingservice.com/michigan/troy or call (248) 284-8484.

Contact
Ovais
***@mrfurnace.com
End
Source:
Email:***@mrfurnace.com Email Verified
Tags:Hvac Services, Heating Services, Cooling Services
Industry:Engineering
Location:Troy - Michigan - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Mr. Furnace News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share