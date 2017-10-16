 
Industry News





Alight TV Returns To Comcast Under simplyME Distribution

Alight TV (ALTV) has returned to Comcast Big South under simplyME Distribution with a wide range of programs geared for today's audiences.
 
 
NEW YORK - Oct. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- ALTV has teamed with simplyME Distribution to provide a variety of new and trendy VOD programs supported by national branded advertisers to cable households through cable television provider Comcast Big South. Content areas include Lifestyle, Travel, Talk, Health and Beauty, Fashion, DIY and more.

The partnership with SimplyME Distribution will increase the depth and breadth of ALTV's offerings to its growing Millennial audience and provide advertising solutions enabling brands to effectively reach their target audiences. The two companies will work together to build resources on content, sales, and wcj distribution, with a collective distribution footprint of nearly 90 million households.

Krystol Cameron, CEO of SimplyME commented: "This significant development in ALTV's media and advertising solutions provides a great opportunity for advertisers to reach millions of prime consumers."

About SimplyME Distribution
SimplyME Distribution is a media distribution company dedicated to the needs of independent content providers to extend their value propositions with major cable and OTT companies.

Alight TV delivers entertaining and enriching VOD content to consumers with carriage over Verizon FIOS, Comcast, Frontier and OTT provider Roku and a reach of over 27.5 million households.

For more information, contact:
Alight Transmedia: Candice Silverman
SimplyME Distribution: Krystol Cameron 844-44-MY VOD x800 or contact via Email (http://pressreleaseheadlines.com/contact?pid=279218): simplykrys@simplyme.tv

SOURCE Alight Transmedia
Related Links http://www.alight.tv
Source:Alight Transmedia (ALTV)
Email:***@myalight.tv
