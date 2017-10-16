News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Alight TV Returns To Comcast Under simplyME Distribution
Alight TV (ALTV) has returned to Comcast Big South under simplyME Distribution with a wide range of programs geared for today's audiences.
The partnership with SimplyME Distribution will increase the depth and breadth of ALTV's offerings to its growing Millennial audience and provide advertising solutions enabling brands to effectively reach their target audiences. The two companies will work together to build resources on content, sales, and wcj distribution, with a collective distribution footprint of nearly 90 million households.
Krystol Cameron, CEO of SimplyME commented: "This significant development in ALTV's media and advertising solutions provides a great opportunity for advertisers to reach millions of prime consumers."
About SimplyME Distribution
SimplyME Distribution is a media distribution company dedicated to the needs of independent content providers to extend their value propositions with major cable and OTT companies.
Alight TV delivers entertaining and enriching VOD content to consumers with carriage over Verizon FIOS, Comcast, Frontier and OTT provider Roku and a reach of over 27.5 million households.
For more information, contact:
Alight Transmedia: Candice Silverman
SimplyME Distribution: Krystol Cameron 844-44-MY VOD x800 or contact via Email (http://pressreleaseheadlines.com/
SOURCE Alight Transmedia
Related Links http://www.alight.tv
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse