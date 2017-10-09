News By Tag
Rubicon Theatre Company Announces Auditions for A Christmas Carol
Seeking Non-Union Local Actors Ages 6-30 for Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol
SEEKING Non-Union Local Actors for the following roles.
TINY TIM, the youngest child of the Cratchit family who is stricken with death at a very young age. We are open to seeing young boys AND girls for this role however, they must be willing to cut their hair short and no taller than 3'6" (42 inches) tall. This role may be double cast.
PETER CRATCHIT, the oldest male of the Cratchit children. Actor should be able to play 15-17 years of age and perform with a British dialect. The actors playing this role should also be a good mover as he is required to perform a short traditional dance.
EDMUND, is married to Martha and have a newborn infant. They are on the verge of being evicted from their home because of they are in serious debt with Scrooge. Upon a return from Scrooge's home, Edmund comes home to relay the bittersweet news that they are safe, for now, due to the news that Scrooge has died. The actors should be able to play 20-30 years of age. British dialect required.
BELLE's HUSBAND, is the man Belle married after her relationship with Young Gentlemen Scrooge. He is handsome and has a warm and friendly disposition. He is the father of 4 and should be in his late 20's to early 30s. This actor will also play the Ghost of Christmas Future. British dialect required.
Media Contact
805-667-2900
mhunter@rubicontheatre.org
