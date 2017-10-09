 
News By Tag
* A Christmas Carol
* Auditions
* Actors
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ventura
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
1514131211109

Rubicon Theatre Company Announces Auditions for A Christmas Carol

Seeking Non-Union Local Actors Ages 6-30 for Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol
 
 
AChristmasCarol300
AChristmasCarol300
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
A Christmas Carol
Auditions
Actors

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Ventura - California - US

Subject:
Projects

VENTURA, Calif. - Oct. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Rubicon Theatre Company is seeking submissions for its upcoming production of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. This new adaptation by Karyl Lynn Burns received rave reviews and earned an Los Angeles Times Critic's Pick when it premiered in 2015. This year the production returns with Peter Van Norden and Joe Spano reprising their roles as Scrooge and Marley. Presented as a play with music, this dynamic and compelling stage version of the novel incorporates highly theatrical elements with characters playing inanimate objects and animals on a multi-level set much in the style of the Royal Shakespeare Company's landmark production of The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby. In Burns' adaptation, Marley is the principal narrator, speaking directly to the audience as he leads Scrooge through time and helps him confront painful memories and deep regrets that have led to his embitterment and self-imposed isolation. Rooted in psychology and deeply philosophical, CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL introduces the potential goodness in Scrooge as a young man before fear and loss hardened him into an insensitive, but lonely miser. Drawing from Dickens' language, the characters not only speak the dialogue but also narrate their actions and thoughts taken from the novel, providing wcj a greater insight into the motivations and feelings of those closest to Scrooge. The lack of a fourth wall allows the audience to be a part of Scrooge's inner journey as he discovers joy and redemption.

SEEKING Non-Union Local Actors for the following roles.

TINY TIM, the youngest child of the Cratchit family who is stricken with death at a very young age. We are open to seeing young boys AND girls for this role however, they must be willing to cut their hair short and no taller than 3'6" (42 inches) tall. This role may be double cast.

PETER CRATCHIT, the oldest male of the Cratchit children. Actor should be able to play 15-17 years of age and perform with a British dialect. The actors playing this role should also be a good mover as he is required to perform a short traditional dance.

EDMUND, is married to Martha and have a newborn infant. They are on the verge of being evicted from their home because of they are in serious debt with Scrooge. Upon a return from Scrooge's home, Edmund comes home to relay the bittersweet news that they are safe, for now, due to the news that Scrooge has died. The actors should be able to play 20-30 years of age. British dialect required.

BELLE's HUSBAND, is the man Belle married after her relationship with Young Gentlemen Scrooge. He is handsome and has a warm and friendly disposition. He is the father of 4 and should be in his late 20's to early 30s. This actor will also play the Ghost of Christmas Future. British dialect required.

PLEASE SEND A PHOTO AND RESUME OR COVER LETTER TO bmcdonald@rubicontheatre.org (mailto:bmcdonald@rubicontheatre.org). Auditions will be held by appointment on a date yet to be determined. NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

Media Contact
805-667-2900
mhunter@rubicontheatre.org
End
Source:Rubicon Theatre Company
Email:***@rubicontheatre.org Email Verified
Tags:A Christmas Carol, Auditions, Actors
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Ventura - California - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MHunter PR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share