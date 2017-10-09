Rubicon Theatre Company Announces Auditions for A Christmas Carol

Seeking Non-Union Local Actors Ages 6-30 for Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol

-- Rubicon Theatre Company is seeking submissions for its upcoming production of. This new adaptation by Karyl Lynn Burns received rave reviews and earned anCritic's Pick when it premiered in 2015. This year the production returns with Peter Van Norden and Joe Spano reprising their roles as Scrooge and Marley. Presented as a play with music, this dynamic and compelling stage version of the novel incorporates highly theatrical elements with characters playing inanimate objects and animals on a multi-level set much in the style of the Royal Shakespeare Company's landmark production ofIn Burns' adaptation, Marley is the principal narrator, speaking directly to the audience as he leads Scrooge through time and helps him confront painful memories and deep regrets that have led to his embitterment and self-imposed isolation. Rooted in psychology and deeply philosophical,introduces the potential goodness in Scrooge as a young man before fear and loss hardened him into an insensitive, but lonely miser. Drawing from Dickens' language, the characters not only speak the dialogue but also narrate their actions and thoughts taken from the novel, providing wcj a greater insight into the motivations and feelings of those closest to Scrooge. The lack of a fourth wall allows the audience to be a part of Scrooge's inner journey as he discovers joy and redemption.Non-Union Local Actors for the following roles.the youngest child of the Cratchit family who is stricken with death at a very young age. We are open to seeing young boys AND girls for this role however, they must be willing to cut their hair short and no taller than 3'6" (42 inches) tall. This role may be double cast., the oldest male of the Cratchit children. Actor should be able to play 15-17 years of age and perform with a British dialect. The actors playing this role should also be a good mover as he is required to perform a short traditional dance., is married to Martha and have a newborn infant. They are on the verge of being evicted from their home because of they are in serious debt with Scrooge. Upon a return from Scrooge's home, Edmund comes home to relay the bittersweet news that they are safe, for now, due to the news that Scrooge has died. The actors should be able to play 20-30 years of age. British dialect required., is the man Belle married after her relationship with Young Gentlemen Scrooge. He is handsome and has a warm and friendly disposition. He is the father of 4 and should be in his late 20's to early 30s. This actor will also play the Ghost of Christmas Future. British dialect required.