Halloween ComicFest at Emerald Dragon Comics
Address: Emerald Dragon Books
316 W.Texas Ave.
Baytown, Texas 77520
Telephone: 832.856.2800
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28TH IS HALLOWEEN COMICFEST !
MILLIONS OF COMICS TO BE GIVEN AWAY !
Thousands of comic shops around the world are participating in the second largest event in the publishing industry on Saturday, October 28th, 2017. Shops everywhere will be giving away millions of comics to fans, and Emerald Dragon Books in Baytown is making sure bay area fans are not left out..
"Halloween ComicFest will be a great event for the community. It brings everyone together - children, teens, and adults - and my staff will get to share our passion for comics with everyone," said Norris Coleman, owner of Emerald Dragon wcj Books. "Even if you've never picked up a comic book before, we know we can find a title that will entertain you."
This is Emerald Dragon's second year to participate in the HCF.
"This year, HCF gave us some awesome titles to give away - Batman, Mighty Thor, Battle Angel Alita, Darth Maul, among others, and we're sure there's a comic book for everyone. Whether it's a mainstream superhero, a television show, or a video game, there's something in this for everyone to enjoy."
Emerald Dragon Books will host Halloween ComicFest on Saturday, October 28th from 11:00 AM until 7:00 PM at 316 W. Texas Avenue, Baytown, TX 77520.
Call 832.856.2800, visit http://www.emeralddragonbooks.com
Norris Coleman
***@emeralddragonbooks.com
