International CASE Study Conference - 2017 Held at ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad
ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad conducted the International CASE Study conference – 2017.
AT the conference Ms. Anna-Carin explained how IKEA practices innovative talent management practices and culture. She also draws special attention of the shared values at IKEA and its diversified initiatives. Explaining the ambitious plan of world's largest furniture retailer, in India, she said IKEA would launch its first store in the city in spring of 2018. CASES on IKEA developed by ICFAI Business School (IBS) were released by chief guest at the conference.
J. Mahender Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of ICFAI University, Hyderabad, explained the accomplishments and commitments of the world-class CASE Research Center (CRC) at ICFAI Business School and emphasized how the college is providing structural support to the advancement of the CASE studies for educating in different schools too through conferences and workshops.
S.V. Seshaiah, Director of ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad, emphasized the importance of CASE writing and how it helps in preparing the students for their future career in a very special way.
A total of 44 cases were shortlisted for the conference sent by various institutions in the country.
About ICFAI Business School:
ICFAI Business School (IBS) is a constituent of ICFAI group and was incepted in 1995. Since then it has been providing quality business and management programs and is one of the pioneer B -School in India. ICFAI Business School provides globally accepted programs and 100% case based learning. In Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune campuses, they provide PGPM program and at Dehradun, Hyderabad and Jaipur they provide MBA programs.
