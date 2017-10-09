News By Tag
MotoChic® Gear Now Available at Unicorn Goods, The World's Largest Vegan Store
Founded in 2014, Unicorn Goods
Cayla Mackey, CEO and Co-Founder of Unicorn Goods, shared, "We believe that eco-conscious consumers shouldn't have to sacrifice time, money, or style to look good, feel good, and be good. The easier we can make it for people to find and buy stylish, well made, animal-free products like the Lauren Sport bag, wcj the more likely they will do so."
The Lauren Sport backpack tote
About MotoChic ® Gear
MotoChic® Gear answers the need for high quality, design-conscious clothing and accessories for women with fast-paced lifestyles. The brand combines innovative design with high performance materials to create safe and stylish gear that's as fashionable as it is functional.
