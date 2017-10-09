 
Industry News





October 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
1514131211109

MotoChic® Gear Now Available at Unicorn Goods, The World's Largest Vegan Store

 
 
LOS GATOS, Calif. - Oct. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- MotoChic® Gear is proud to announce that its Lauren Sport bag will be available at Unicorn Goods, the world's largest curated collection of animal-free products. The weatherproof bag can be used as a backpack or tote bag, and is a lighter weight, vegan version of the patented Lauren bag that MotoChic® crowdfunded on Kickstarter by raising over $30K in 30 days.

Founded in 2014, Unicorn Goods (https://unicorngoods.com/) is a rapidly expanding e-tailer with a mission to save the planet, people and animals by selling and promoting vegan products. Recognized for its high standards, Unicorn Goods takes the guesswork out of shopping cruelty-free by fully vetting its products for consumers.

Cayla Mackey, CEO and Co-Founder of Unicorn Goods, shared, "We believe that eco-conscious consumers shouldn't have to sacrifice time, money, or style to look good, feel good, and be good. The easier we can make it for people to find and buy stylish, well made, animal-free products like the Lauren Sport bag, wcj the more likely they will do so."

The Lauren Sport backpack tote (https://www.motochicgear.com/shop/the-lauren-sport-bag/) features YKK® water repellent zippers and an LED light that illuminates the interior of the bag. Debra Chin, MotoChic® Gear (https://www.motochicgear.com/)  CEO and Founder, shared, "We're super excited to be featured on Unicorn Goods. Their mission has inspired us to design more animal-free products in the future."

About MotoChic ® Gear

MotoChic® Gear answers the need for high quality, design-conscious clothing and accessories for women with fast-paced lifestyles. The brand combines innovative design with high performance materials to create safe and stylish gear that's as fashionable as it is functional.

For More Information, visit: https://www.motochicgear.com/.

Contact
Debra Chin
Founder, CEO MotoChic Gear
***@motochicgear.com
End
Source:MotoChic Gear
Email:***@motochicgear.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
