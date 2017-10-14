 
Industry News





Golden Limousine Wine Tours are Back!

Enjoy a lovely day out with family and friends on a delicious wine tour of Lenawee County!
 
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Oct. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Golden Limousine International has teamed with Visit Lenawee to provide monthly wine tours in the Lenawee community, visiting various wineries.  The tours provide the opportunity for attendees to experience the Lenawee countryside and wineries any season of their choosing.

Each tour date will visit different wineries based on availability. Participating wineries include: Chateau Aeronautique Winery, Cherry Creek Vineyard & Winery, Flying Otter Winery, J. Trees Cellars, Pentamere Winery, and Black Fire Winery.

"Golden is excited to offer our wine tours once again. This is an excellent opportunity to spend some time with family or friends and experience southeast Michigan at its roots," shared Sean Duval, CEO of Golden Limo.

Golden Wine Tours will begin at J. Trees Cellars at 12:00 p.m. and continue on to visit an additional two to three other wineries in Lenawee County until 5:30 p.m. The tour will include wine tastings at each venue, transportation throughout the tour on the Golden Limousine Trolley (or a luxurious vehicle), and appetizing treats during the ride.

Upcoming 2017 and 2018 wine tour dates are as follows: October 22, November 19, December 17, January 21, February 18, March 18, April 15, May 20, June 17 and July 15.  To purchase tickets for Golden Wine Tours, visit https://goldenlimo.com/lenaweewinetours/ or call 734-668-8282.  Tickets will be available for up to 48 hours before the tour date.

Golden Limousine is proud to be partnered with Lenawee County for transportation and events such as Golden Wine Tours, Blues-n-Brews wcj and more. The major regions in Lenawee County include Adrian, Tecumseh, Blissfield, Clinton, Hudson, Morenci and the Irish Hills. Not only is Lenawee County home to beautiful wineries, they have plenty to offer including lakes, parks and trails, museums, galleries, fairs and festivals, and more.  To learn more about Lenawee County and their wineries visit: https://www.visitlenawee.com/category/wineries

"Visit Lenawee is excited to be a part of this wonderful partnership with Golden Limousine. This partnership has afforded Visit Lenawee and our winery partners the opportunity to work with a transportation partner that speaks to our mission, not to mention this is just the beginning," stated Justin Gifford, Executive Director of Visit Lenawee.

About the Company

Golden Limousine International provides superior service experiences to a worldwide clientele while acting as a responsible, reliable and trustworthy partner in the delivery of high-quality transportation, entertainment, and tour options. More information about the company can be found at http://www.goldenlimo.com or by calling Sean Duval at 734-668-8282.

