Transaction Announcement - Local Brewery

Broker, Chris Cantwell, of Transworld Business Advisors of Colorado Closes A Transaction in the Brewing Industry
"This was the second brewery recently that I have been able to support," says Chris Cantwell, a Business Broker with Transworld. "The brewing industry in Colorado is fascinating and having the privilege of supporting these incredibly tenacious small business owners, is really why I do this job."
This brewery is a turnkey operation brewing and selling local craft beers from a tap room to beer enthusiasts. This business is located in a hot Denver neighborhood and has a very dedicated staff in place. The business also has a distribution agreement with a local craft distributor to bring their beer to Coloradans outside the brewery. The buyer is ready to take over operations and continue to bring quality craft beer to their loyal patrons!
Transworld wcj Colorado is the top business brokerage firm in Colorado. Their team of business brokers has the highest number and the widest range of business listings for sale, inclusive of 100+ listings annually. Transworld's service area covers the Denver Metro, Golden, Boulder and the Rocky Mountain Region. They assist visionary entrepreneurs in buying a business or selling a business in Colorado, specializing in helping family-owned and closely held businesses with their strategic plans for the future.
