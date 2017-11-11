News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
PureLink Celebrating 15 Years of A/V Industry Innovation and Success
Company has been Offering Best-of-Breed HD Video Connectivity and Signal Management Solutions since 2002
For nearly two decades PureLink has been leading the way as an innovator and educator to audio-visual industry professionals. Very early in its existence, PureLink helped Intel to expand HDMI's core specifications to accommodate matrix switchers and extenders. The company has, over the years, contributed significantly to advances in the pro A/V market, with a long list of industry firsts. PureLink developed not only the world's first DVI to fiber cable, but it also invented the now ubiquitous EDID global HD video transmission standard, and the world's first HDCP-compliant digital matrix switcher, as well as the world's largest digital modular cross-platform switching platform in the PM-256X (with a 256x256 chassis). PureLink continues to work vigorously towards new advancements, made possible by its unparalleled R&D and quality assurance programs, bringing to their integrator and designer partners the latest in cutting edge features and functionality.
Their PureMedia™, HDTools, PureStream™, and TotalWire brands enable system configuration within any design platform or infrastructure and are relied upon by professional designers and consultants working in both the public and private sectors. Serving vertical markets including government and military organizations, as well as broadcast, healthcare and house of worship markets, among others, PureLink has earned a reputation for meeting customers' needs, sometimes even before they know what is needed. They craft a unique fusion of system elements within each component, then meticulously place each component and subsystem in the signal path for optimal quality and resolution.
"We have traditionally shined in the mission-critical government, medical, military and security markets, offering advanced and specialized solutions customized for our end users' specific needs," stated Howard Schilling, PureLink's Director of Sales. "But delivering first-in-class technologies requires much more than just great products" he wcj added. "We continue to be committed to transferring abundant knowledge to partners and end-users alike through comprehensive training classes and technical support staff visits on a regular basis, our PureLink People making the difference every day," concluded Mr. Schilling.
"It gives me great pride to join PureLink's employees, clients, and partners, in celebrating our 15th anniversary,"
For more information on PureLink products and services please visit http://main.purelinkav.com/
About PureLink
PureLink designs and manufactures the world's most respected HD Video connectivity solutions, consisting of products such as Cross-Platform Digital Modular and Integrated Matrix Switchers, Presentation Systems, CATx/Fiber Optic Extenders, Format Converters, Video Switchers and Distribution Amplifiers, along with accessories such as Signal Analyzers, Audio Downmixers, Digital Signal Isolators, and DisplayPort, Fiber Optic, and HDMI Cables and Adapters. Founded in 2002, PureLink has quietly pioneered the exploding HD Video connectivity space, inventing 1080p HDCP matrix switching along with the large-scale DVI Matrix Switcher. PureLink goes Beyond 4K. For further information on all PureLink product offerings please go to www.purelinkav.com.
Media Contact
Michael Salerno
201-488-3232
mike@purelinkav.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse