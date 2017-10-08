 
Transaction Announcement - Franchise Cafe

Broker, Chris Cantwell, of Transworld Business Advisors of Colorado Closes A Breakfast and Lunch Cafe Transaction
 
 
Time For a Handshake
Time For a Handshake
DENVER - Oct. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Transworld Business Advisors of Colorado, a leading business brokerage firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce a local franchise cafe has traded to a new owner due to the support of Chris Cantwell.

"This was a unique situation, as I helped support the sellers in buying this business not too long ago," says Chris Cantwell, a Business Broker with Transworld. "Getting to work with a business for the second time is exciting because you already have familiarity with it and the process of marketing has been tried and tested."

This franchise cafe is a wcj great restaurant opportunity, operating out of an office building, providing the owner nights, weekends and holidays off! This breakfast and lunch cafe is a franchise located in a Denver Tech Center office building and has been in place for five years. The sellers are relocating abroad and the new buyers are ready to begin serving their customers immediately!

About Transworld Business Advisors of Colorado

Transworld Colorado is the top business brokerage firm in Colorado. Their team of business brokers has the highest number and the widest range of business listings for sale, inclusive of 100+ listings annually. Transworld's service area covers the Denver Metro, Golden, Boulder and the Rocky Mountain Region. They assist visionary entrepreneurs in buying a business or selling a business in Colorado, specializing in helping family-owned and closely held businesses with their strategic plans for the future.

For more information please visit http://www.tworlddenver.com.

Source:Transworld Business Advisors of Colorado
