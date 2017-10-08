My Fresh Basket to Host Demo of Uncle Dan's New Trophy Spice Line

News By Tag
Available for the first time in stores, Trophy Spice gets a live demo at My Fresh Basket on Friday the 13th.
Spokane, WA - On Friday, October 13th, Uncle Dan will be celebrating the arrival of Trophy Spice in My Fresh Basket with an in-store demo. Trophy Spice was acquired by Uncle Dan's Salad Dressings, Dips, and Seasonings in 2016 and is now a proud part of the family.
Previously, Trophy Spice has only been available for purchase through Uncle Dan's website at: http://www.uncledans.com/
Uncle Dan's President Chris Stephens notes "We're thrilled Trophy Spice can now be found at My Fresh Basket, so we're celebrating with a live demo to show off this delicious line of flavors. We hope you join us!"
In addition to Trophy Spice, Uncle Dan's entire classic line of seasonings and dips can be found in My Fresh Basket in Spokane. It's the only store to carry every Uncle Dan's flavor!
Uncle Dan began mixing his own salad dressings at home in 1966. Since that time, Uncle Dan's award-winning salad dressing recipes have become a salad lover's favorite for over 40 years! Uncle Dan's is gluten free and made without added MSG.
