Women of Achievement Announces Call for Nominations

Eligible nominees are outstanding female volunteers from the St. Louis metropolitan area and Metro East Illinois

St. Louis Women of Achievement

End

-- Women of Achievement is calling for nominations for theThe St. Louis Women of Achievement Award, which celebrates its 63anniversary in 2018, is the oldest, ongoing program in the area whose sole mission is to honor and recognize the volunteer service and volunteer leadership of women. The deadline for receipt of nominations isOnline submissions and printable nomination forms with full details are available at http://woastl.org/nominate. Online submissions are preferred, and early submissions are also encouraged. Nominations may be submitted online or via email, mail or hand delivery to 3418 Charlack Avenue, Suite 615, St. Louis, Missouri, 63114.Eligible individuals are female volunteers from the St. Louis metropolitan area, including Metro East Illinois, who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to the betterment of the St. Louis region through voluntary contributions, volunteer leadership and a significant breadth of a volunteer career.Women of Achievement considers nominees with substantial volunteer impact in areas such as, but not limited to, education, arts, health and human services, youth and family, philanthropy, social justice and advocacy. Nominations of women representing diverse cultures, roles and accomplishments are encouraged. Self-nominations are accepted.The 10 honorees will be recognized at the 2018 Women of Achievement Luncheon on Tuesday,at the Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis. This year's wcj luncheon chair isand the vice chair isPresenting sponsors are KMOX Radio, St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Ladue News.For additional information about the awards, please visit http://www.woastl.org/ . For specific questions about the nomination process, please contact Women of Achievement President Gwendolyn Packnett, Ph.D. and/or Women of Achievement at 314-896-4962 or woastlouis@gmail.com In 1955, the St. Louis-Globe Democrat newspaper created an awards program that became known as the Women of Achievement Award, to recognize and honor the achievements of women who, through their volunteer efforts, have demonstrated their dedication and commitment to improving the quality of life in the St. Louis community. The St. Louis Women of Achievement organization, a 501c3, not-for-profit organization, was established in 1993 by former Women of Achievement who wanted to ensure the longevity of the award for future generations of St. Louis area women. The organization's Board of Directors, comprised of past recipients of the award, continue to plan and implement the nomination, selection and award presentation process ensuring that this award will continue to enhance and honor the women volunteers in the St. Louis metropolitan region who positively impact the community, for many years to come. For more information visit the Women of Achievement website at www.woastl.org.