 
News By Tag
* Award
* Women
* Volunteer
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* St. Louis
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
141312111098


Women of Achievement Announces Call for Nominations

Eligible nominees are outstanding female volunteers from the St. Louis metropolitan area and Metro East Illinois
 
 
St. Louis Women of Achievement
St. Louis Women of Achievement
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Award
* Women
* Volunteer

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* St. Louis - Missouri - US

Subject:
* Events

ST. LOUIS - Oct. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Women of Achievement is calling for nominations for the 2018 Class of Honorees.

The St. Louis Women of Achievement Award, which celebrates its 63rd anniversary in 2018, is the oldest, ongoing program in the area whose sole mission is to honor and recognize the volunteer service and volunteer leadership of women. The deadline for receipt of nominations is midnight Wednesday, January 10, 2018.

Online submissions and printable nomination forms with full details are available at http://woastl.org/nominate. Online submissions are preferred, and early submissions are also encouraged. Nominations may be submitted online or via email, mail or hand delivery to 3418 Charlack Avenue, Suite 615, St. Louis, Missouri, 63114.

Eligible individuals are female volunteers from the St. Louis metropolitan area, including Metro East Illinois, who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to the betterment of the St. Louis region through voluntary contributions, volunteer leadership and a significant breadth of a volunteer career.

Women of Achievement considers nominees with substantial volunteer impact in areas such as, but not limited to, education, arts, health and human services, youth and family, philanthropy, social justice and advocacy. Nominations of women representing diverse cultures, roles and accomplishments are encouraged. Self-nominations are accepted.

The 10 honorees will be recognized at the 2018 Women of Achievement Luncheon on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at the Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis. This year's wcj luncheon chair is Phyllis Langsdorf and the vice chair is Eva Frazer, M.D. Presenting sponsors are KMOX Radio, St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Ladue News.

For additional information about the awards, please visit http://www.woastl.org/. For specific questions about the nomination process, please contact Women of Achievement President Gwendolyn Packnett, Ph.D. and/or Women of Achievement at 314-896-4962 or woastlouis@gmail.com.

About Women of Achievement
In 1955, the St. Louis-Globe Democrat newspaper created an awards program that became known as the Women of Achievement Award, to recognize and honor the achievements of women who, through their volunteer efforts, have demonstrated their dedication and commitment to improving the quality of life in the St. Louis community. The St. Louis Women of Achievement organization, a 501c3, not-for-profit organization, was established in 1993 by former Women of Achievement who wanted to ensure the longevity of the award for future generations of St. Louis area women. The organization's Board of Directors, comprised of past recipients of the award, continue to plan and implement the nomination, selection and award presentation process ensuring that this award will continue to enhance and honor the women volunteers in the St. Louis metropolitan region who positively impact the community, for many years to come. For more information visit the Women of Achievement website at www.woastl.org.
End
Source:Women of Achievement
Email:***@sarahthompsonproductions.com Email Verified
Tags:Award, Women, Volunteer
Industry:Non-profit
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
STP PR | Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share