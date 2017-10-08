News By Tag
Women of Achievement Announces Call for Nominations
Eligible nominees are outstanding female volunteers from the St. Louis metropolitan area and Metro East Illinois
The St. Louis Women of Achievement Award, which celebrates its 63rd anniversary in 2018, is the oldest, ongoing program in the area whose sole mission is to honor and recognize the volunteer service and volunteer leadership of women. The deadline for receipt of nominations is midnight Wednesday, January 10, 2018.
Online submissions and printable nomination forms with full details are available at http://woastl.org/
Eligible individuals are female volunteers from the St. Louis metropolitan area, including Metro East Illinois, who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to the betterment of the St. Louis region through voluntary contributions, volunteer leadership and a significant breadth of a volunteer career.
Women of Achievement considers nominees with substantial volunteer impact in areas such as, but not limited to, education, arts, health and human services, youth and family, philanthropy, social justice and advocacy. Nominations of women representing diverse cultures, roles and accomplishments are encouraged. Self-nominations are accepted.
The 10 honorees will be recognized at the 2018 Women of Achievement Luncheon on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at the Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis. This year's wcj luncheon chair is Phyllis Langsdorf and the vice chair is Eva Frazer, M.D. Presenting sponsors are KMOX Radio, St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Ladue News.
For additional information about the awards, please visit http://www.woastl.org/
About Women of Achievement
In 1955, the St. Louis-Globe Democrat newspaper created an awards program that became known as the Women of Achievement Award, to recognize and honor the achievements of women who, through their volunteer efforts, have demonstrated their dedication and commitment to improving the quality of life in the St. Louis community. The St. Louis Women of Achievement organization, a 501c3, not-for-profit organization, was established in 1993 by former Women of Achievement who wanted to ensure the longevity of the award for future generations of St. Louis area women. The organization's Board of Directors, comprised of past recipients of the award, continue to plan and implement the nomination, selection and award presentation process ensuring that this award will continue to enhance and honor the women volunteers in the St. Louis metropolitan region who positively impact the community, for many years to come. For more information visit the Women of Achievement website at www.woastl.org.
